Teo Yoo stuns fans with his Laurence Graff Signature Collection campaign: "Elegance"

On March 20, 2024, the famous Korean actor, Teo Yoo shared a few pictures of himself via his official Instagram handle, leaving fans stunned. The pictures are from the new Laurence Graff Signature Collection campaign, where the actor is seen wearing their new jewelry collection.

The post was captioned:

"British High Jewellery Brands Graff! Launching Laurence Graff Signature Collection for both women and men!"

Graff is a luxury British jewelry brand known for its unique craftsmanship and high-quality diamonds.

Fans are thrilled to see Teo Yoo as the face of the new campaign of the Graff collection and his visuals left netizens impressed, with one commenting:

Fans are complimenting Teo Yoo's look for the new Laurence Graff Signature Collection campaign (Image via @teoyoo/Instagram)

Kim Chi-hun, popularly known as Teo Yoo, has gained huge popularity among international K-drama fans, with projects like Past Lives and Love to Hate You. He also played the role of Victor Tsoi in the musical, Leto, which won him the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best New Actor in 2021. He is German-born and moved to Seoul in 2009, per IMDb.

His latest Laurence Graff Signature Collection campaign photos have created a lot of buzz on the internet, with fans gushing over the actor's versatile skill set as well as stunning visuals. The comments section under Yoo's Instagram post was filled with netizens showering praise on him:

People are obsessed with his new visuals for the latest Graff jewelry collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans are loving the new visuals of the Korean actor for the Graff campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are impressed by the new images shared by the actor featuring the new Laurence Graff Signature Collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

More details about Teo Yoo's look for the latest Laurence Graff Signature Collection campaign

In the new campaign, the Korean celebrity is seen wearing a light beige T-shirt with a slightly darker beige coat. He paired these with a black trouser, choosing to keep his outfit minimal, as the main attraction of the overall look was the new jewelry pieces from the Laurence Graff Signature Collection. Some of the pieces he is wearing in the new photos are:

Laurence Graff Signature Band in White Gold - $1,700

Laurence Graff Signature Pavé Diamond Band in Rose Gold - $2,150

Laurence Graff Signature Band in White Gold - $2,220

Laurence Graff Signature Pavé Diamond Band in White Gold - $2,650

The new jewelry collection is currently available on the official website of Laurence Graff.

Teo Yoo will be seen next in the second season of The Recruit, where he will play Jang Kyun, a highly skilled South Korean NIS agent. According to Netflix, the series is expected to release in December 2024.