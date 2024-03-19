ITZY's look for the latest Harper's Bazaar pictorial wins the internet: "THE PRETTIEST WOMEN"

South Korean girl group ITZY recently appeared in the latest Harper's Bazaar pictorial sporting the Kurechen Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which took the internet by storm.

While the South Korean girl group is often spotted in coordinating and similar outfits, they opted for a unique styling for the Harper's Bazaar pictorial. Each ITZY member wore a different outfit, however, the underlying color combination of the pictorial was black and white.

Complimented by fans for their striking visuals and immaculate styling at events and photoshoots, ITZY's fans were quick to praise their look for the latest Harper's Bazaar pictorial via social media platforms like Instagram and "X". Praising the South Korean girl group, one of the fans claimed that they are the prettiest women:

Fans praise the South Korean girl band's magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ harpersbazaarkorea)

Fans swoon over ITZY's look for the latest Harper's Bazaar pictorial

ITZY is currently on its second world tour called "Born To Be' wherein the South Korean girl band will perform across 18 countries. The girl band is generating buzz amongst fans, owing to the visuals and vocals they have been flaunting in their world tour performances, with the Harper's Bazaar pictorial elevating the same.

For the Harper's Bazaar pictorial, ITZY members sported simple yet stylish outfits with the main dancer of the group Chaeryeong wearing a long, white, off-shoulder dress paired with dewy base makeup, nude pink matte lipstick, and visible blush only on the high point of her cheekbones. Chaeryeong's tied-up hairdo with face-framing bangs accentuated her look.

Lead rapper of the band, Yuna, sported an all-black outfit with a halter-neck top and pants. Her makeup was subtle and featured a dewy base, volumized lashes, and matte red lipstick with a tint of orange. Her cherry cola red hair color complemented her look and she opted for a high bun with two strands of hair framing her face on both sides.

Yeji sported a sleeveless black dress which paired well with her blonde tresses which were styled in a slicked-back, wet hair look. Her makeup comprised a dewy base along with a nude lip shade. The outline of Yeji's eyes featured a peach shade on the lids and along the waterline.

Ryujin looked like a vision in black as she sported a black leather jacket with leather shorts. She kept her tresses open and opted for a dewy base makeup with blush on the cheekbones and a dark rose pink shade on the lips.

Fans of ITZY couldn't contain their excitement and they took to the comment section of Harper's Bazaar Korea's page to compliment the visuals of their favorite South Korean girl band:

With the South Korean girl band's second world tour in the works and their collaboration with reputed fashion brand Courrèges for the latest Harper's Bazaar Korea pictorial, ITZY has generated a buzz amongst MIDZY members (the South Korean girl band's fandom name).