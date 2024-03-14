BLACKPINK Lisa's look for the latest Bulgari event wins the internet: "Looking devastatingly gorgeous"

BLACKPINK Lisa has often made headlines for her striking visual and vocal skills. An addition to the list of Lisa's immaculate styling is her look for the latest Bulgari event held in Seoul on March 14. BLACKPINK Lisa is an ambassador for Bulgari alongside prominent celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra.

Becoming the center of attention right from the moment she arrived, Lisa wore a little black dress with a one-side V neck and a long trail. Sporting Bulgari jewelry like the neckpiece, watch, and rings, BLACKPINK Lisa's look for the Bulgari event went viral.

Lisa's fans took to social media platforms like X to compliment her styling for the latest Bulgari event, with one exclaiming that Lisa looked devastatingly gorgeous.

Fans compliment BLACKPINK Lisa's look for the latest Bulgari Seoul event

Bulgari's latest event was a star-studded one featuring the appearance of Seventeen's Mingyu, Mile Phakphum, and Vietnamese singer Tóc Tiên, in addition to the BLACKPINK rapper.

BLACKPINK Lisa attended the event clad in Bulgari accessories in an all-black outfit. Her makeup for the event was subtle yet chic, wherein she sported a simple, dewy base paired with a tint of blush on the cheekbones and a glossy pink shade for the lips.

For eyes, Lisa opted for a black liner on the lids lining the shape of the eyes and a white liner on the waterline, along with volumized lashes. Pairing her chic makeup look with a messy bun, she styled her fringes with face-framing hair strands to complement her look for the Bulgari event.

Fans of BLACKPINK Lisa were quick to compliment her Bulgari event styling via social media platforms, where they used phrases like "real life doll" and "beautiful view" to praise her look for the event.

Apart from her vision in black styling and chic makeup for the Bulgari event, which made her hashtag one of the top trending topics on X, BLACKPINK member Lisa also made headlines for interacting with other celebrities at the event, especially with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu.

In other news, Lisa recently announced the launch of her brand, LLOUD, which aims to showcase her vision for music and entertainment.