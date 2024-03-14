Seventeen Mingyu’s look for the Bulgari Seoul event wins the internet: “The face that could sell a thousand jewelry ”

Seventeen Mingyu stole the spotlight at the Bulgari Seoul event, earning praise as "the face that could sell a thousand jewelry." Mingyu rocked an all-black outfit with a sleek suit and trousers, paired with a black t-shirt. Fans couldn't get enough of Mingyu's style and flooded social media with admiration.

Mingyu is the brand ambassador of Bulgari and has attended several events. Bulgari hosted an event in Seoul on March 14, 2024, where the Seventeen member was present as a special guest. Mingyu made heads turn in a layered Bulgari silver necklace for the event.

Fans were in awe of Seventeen Mingyu’s look for the Bulgari Seoul

Seventeen's Mingyu wowed fans at the Bulgari Seoul event with his impeccable style. Dressed flawlessly, he earned the nickname 'Prince Mingyu' from admirers. Social media platforms were buzzing with comments about 'his face card' saying that he looked handsome and elegant in a black ensemble.

Mingyu's perfect looks and charm made him one of the most talked about artists at the event. His presence at the event not only showed off his fashion sense but also his ability to grab attention effortlessly. Fans couldn't stop admiring him, proving why he's seen as one of K-pop's top idols.

More details about Seventeen Mingyu’s look for the Bulgari Seoul event

Mingyu chose an all-black outfit that oozed sophistication. He wore a sleek suit and trousers with a black T-shirt. He created a stylish monochromatic look. Moreover, this ensemble made him stand out as a picture of elegance at the event as per his fans on social media platforms.

Seventeen Mingyu's hair stole the show with its neatly side-parted style. His hair held in place with a touch of hair grooming gel. The refined hairstyle added a touch of class and ethereal beauty as per his fans to his overall appearance. This hairstyle frames his face perfectly and accentuates his features.

For his makeup, he went with a dewy and hydrating finish that gave his skin a natural glow. A hint of peach lip tint added a subtle pop of color. This lip color complements his flawless complexion and enhances his charming smile. To complete his look with finesse, Mingyu adorned himself with a silver two-layered chain from the Bulgari jewelry collection.

His entire look for the Bulgari Seoul event was appreciated by his fans all over social media platforms. He looked dapper and handsome. This event was attended by Blackpink's Lisa too, who also happens to be the brand ambassador for the luxury brand, Bulgari.

In other news, Seventeen Mingyu recently posed for Exquisite and stunned his fans with visually appealing photographs. He was seen wearing a sleeveless top with cheetah print pants, complemented with a wet-style look.