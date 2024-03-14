Social media influencer Matilda Djerf gained widespread recognition for her "Old Money" and "Clean Girl" aesthetics and went viral with the Scandi hairline trend, amassing 3 million Instagram followers.

Matilda founded the fashion brand Djerf Avenue alongside her partner Rasmus Johansson in 2019 and has recently announced the launch of a beauty vertical called Djerf Avenue Beauty.

Fans of the social media influencer have always appreciated her hair and often asked for her haircare secrets. They were overjoyed with Matilda Djerf's announcement and took to social media platforms like Instagram to express their excitement:

Fans express excitement at Djerf Avenue Beauty announcement (Image via Instagram/ @matildadjerf)

Djerf Beauty Avenue's first drop will be available starting March 27, 2024, on the Djerf Avenue website.

Fans were elated at Matilda Djerf's announcement of Djerf Avenue Beauty

Matilda Djerf's beauty brand will be launching two haircare products: the On The Go styling Gel and Breezy Styling Mist. The products aim to help curate her iconic bouncy blowout and slicked-back hairstyles.

Matilda is credited for showcasing beautiful fashion aesthetics, Get-Ready-With-Me videos, and for introducing the viral Scandi hairline hack to the world. The Scandi hairline trend entails coloring tresses near the forehead one to two shades lighter than the rest of the hair. This results in a halo-like effect, framing the face.

Magazines such as Elle have covered Matilda's Scandi-core aesthetics and the social media influencer has also curated a fanbase from her fashion brand Djerf Avenue which made $8 million in sales in 2021 as reported by Vogue.

Announcing her haircare vertical through an Instagram post, Matilda Djerf posted a photo showcasing herself wearing a red turtleneck, and her viral voluminous blowout. While the caption mentioned the date of the beauty brand's launch without specific details, fans were quick to congratulate Matilda on the expansion of Djerf Avenue.

Fans expressed their excitement through the Instagram comment section of Matilda Djerf's post:

Djerf Avenue Beauty's On The Go styling gel ($25) is the ideal product for defined curls and slicked-back hairstyles while the Breezy Styling Mist ($29) is a volumizing formula that offers thermal protection and flexible hold to the tresses.

Matilda Djerf's Djerf Avenue Beauty launches on March 27, 2024, and will be available on the brand's official website.