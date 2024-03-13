Huda Beauty launches Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss: Price, shades, and more details explored 

Huda Beauty recently launched the Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss. The cosmetics brand's founder Huda Kattan called it the "glossiest, most glassiest gloss" she's ever tried, in a video accompanying the product description.

Currently, Huda Beauty's Faux Filter range comprises a liquid foundation and concealer, with the newly launched ultra-shine lip gloss becoming an addition to the Faux Filter range's lip vertical.

The Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss is a shiny, non-sticky formulation which Huda Kattan believes offers a glass-like sheen to the lips. Infused with hydrating ingredients and delivering a high-shine finish, the Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss was launched on March 13, 2024, and retails for $19 on the cosmetic brand's official website.

Huda Beauty's Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss is infused with vegan collagen and vitamin E

Huda Beauty’s newly launched Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss is dubbed an intensely glossy formula that is distracting, meaning it pulls all attention to the lips. It is a nourishing lip gloss formula that promises to offer the juiciest and shiniest-looking, high-shine lips, as it blurs and smoothens fine lines.

Additionally, the lip gloss offers a lip filler-like effect without a tingling sensation, rendering the look of fuller-looking lips. It is a hydrating formula that easily glides and melts onto the lips with a non-sticky, reflective, glass-like finish.

The Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss is enriched with lip-loving, active ingredients like vegan collagen and vitamin E. The combination of these two ingredients offers comfort, coverage, and moisturization to the lips. Moreover, the plant-derived waxes in this formulation create a rich formulation that gives the gloss a soft, cushiony texture, and multi-dimensional shine.

For application, the Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss comes with a big, juicy doe foot applicator with an innovative reservoir that holds the lip gloss for instantly glossy lips. The precision tip applicators easily design the cupid’s bow area for fuller-looking lips.

Huda Beauty’s Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss is available in seven universally flattering shades, including one clear shade and six colors:

Glassy

Bombshell

Foxy

Coco

Honey

Posh

Sugar baby

The key claims of the newly launched lip gloss are that it offers hydration, a comfortable feel, and the effect of juicy-looking, fuller lips.

The Huda Beauty website states that one can use the tip of the gloss to line the lips and fill the lips using the juicy applicator for glossy lips. The brand also states that one can add definition to the lips by lining them with Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 ($9) and applying the gloss for a lip filler effect.

The lip contour is a velvety matte lip pencil with a buttery soft formula that is long-lasting and helps create a fuller-looking pout. Further, it is a vegan, waterproof formula which offers six hours of wear.

Additionally, the website mentions Huda Kattan’s hack to cuff the lips using Lip Contour 2.0 in the shade Rich Brown along the corners of the lips. The trick is to blend it out and define the Cupid’s bow along with the shape of the lips using Lip Contour 2.0 in the shade Warm Brown.

Finally, you can set it using the brand’s Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder ($38) and apply the Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss in the shade Glassy to achieve a juicy lip combo.

The Huda Beauty Faux Filter Ultra Shine lip gloss retails for $19 and is one of the first products dropped by the brand after Huda Kattan took charge as head of the cosmetic brand's Product Development team.