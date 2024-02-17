Where to get Huda Beauty Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette? Price and other details explored 

Globally popular beauty brand Huda Beauty has recently introduced the Huda Beauty Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette. In a captivating photo shoot featuring the eight creamy eyeshadow shades, Huda Beauty shared an update on Instagram, encouraging beauty enthusiasts to unleash their inner supermodel.

Known for its innovative and pigmented makeup formulations, the brand's founder, Huda Kattan, often showcases how to ace makeup looks with these products.

The Huda Beauty Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes are available in two shade ranges: Neutral Brown and Greige. While the neutral brown palette comprises metallic and marble creamy shades of brown, the Greige palette features metallic and marble shades ideal for creating a smokey eye makeup look.

Priced at $32, these palettes will be available on the official Huda Beauty website starting February 25, 2024.

Huda Beauty Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes feature cream-to-marble formula

The Huda Beauty Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes offer monochromatic and versatile shades with an ultra-pigmented formula that includes metallic, marble, and cream-to-powder textures. These eyeshadows seamlessly blend to create multiple eyemakeup looks with ease, ranging from everyday makeup to full glam.

Each palette features four innovative eyeshadow shades and formulas designed with sensorial texture in mind. Each bouncy shade can transform from cream to a powder-like matte finish, making it ideal to use by itself as a base.

Some of the noteworthy features of the Huda Beauty Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette include:

Dual-purpose shades that can be used as standalone shades or as a glittery finish topper to nude shades.

Every shade comprises abstract swirls offering a velvety feel, transformative color, and multidimensional, matte finish.

Every palette comes with a total of nine shades, including a set powder—a translucent, super-thin, velvety power to set the eye makeup in place.

Additionally, the shades of both creamy eyeshadow palettes are made to complement all skin tones.

Available in two variations, comprising neutral browns and darker shades, the creamy eyeshadow palettes allow beauty enthusiasts to create unlimited makeup looks.

Huda Beauty claims that the shades are buildable, blendable, and deliver minimal color fallout.

The Huda Beauty website also mentions the ideal way to use the Huda Beauty Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette:

Start by using the finger to build and blend the base with the subtle nude shades of the creamy-to-powder eyeshadows.

Next, use a flat, dense brush to pick the metallic or marble shade of choice for an intensely pigmented payoff. One can also use a fluffy brush to achieve a blended, smokey eye look.

Seal the eye makeup using the palette's semi-transparent setting powder shade.

The founder of Huda Beauty, Huda Kattan, also mentions one of her favorite hacks for eye cuffing. It entails using a darker shade from the Huda Beauty Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in the crease area, creating a dramatic arch, and defining the lids.

Additionally, Huda advises against blending the eyeshadow when seeking a sharp and defined look. Instead, she suggests that it is ideal to blend when one seeks to achieve a softer eye makeup look.

The Huda Beauty Creamy Eyeshadow Obsessions Palette will be launching on February 25, 2024. Retailing for $32 each, the Neutral Brown and Greige eyeshadow palettes debuted at the New York Fashion Week F/W 2024 at the LaQuan Smith showcase.