TXT debuts blonde hair for the minisode 3: TOMORROW, fans stunned: “They look cool”

TXT's sixth mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, has been generating buzz ever since its announcement. However, it is not just the album itself that's capturing attention, as all members of the South Korean boy band debuted blonde hair for their mini album's concept photo titled 'Light.'

In the concept photoshoot for their sixth mini-album, all five band members are featured in a field-like setting, wearing pastel colors like light blue and white. The photos showcase a sunlight-like effect, accentuating the faces of each band member, hence earning the name 'Light' for the concept photoshoot.

Fans of TXT, who have already been excited about the South Korean boy band's new album, were thrilled to see all members sporting blonde hair. They took to social media platforms like "X" to compliment the band's new look, with one fan exclaiming that they all looked cool:

Fans swoon over TXT's blonde hair look for the minisode 3: TOMORROW photoshoot

TXT is considered one of the most influential and widely followed K-pop boy bands, with each member boasting a global fanbase and unique charm. Recently, the band made an appearance at Dior's Sauvage event sporting pantsuits, garnering a lot of praise from MOA members (TXT's fandom name).

The band's sixth mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, is set to release on April 1, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order both online and offline. Fans have been excited about TXT's new mini album ever since its announcement, however, the band's concept photoshoot to promote the album has only heightened the excitement and enthusiasm among MOA members.

In the series of concept photos titled 'Light', Soobin, Yeonjun, and Taehyun are wearing a pastel, light blue saying shirt paired with a satin scarf. Their attire complemented their blonde hair, styled in voluminous blowouts, framing their foreheads. Members Beomgyu and Huening Kai sported a white satin shit in the concept photoshoot, paired with their blonde hair in a voluminous blowout like the other three members.

What sets the photoshoot apart is the soft-touch effect on the photos with light across every member's face. Additionally, the makeup for the photoshoot features a dewy base and glossy lips, along with rhinestones on their necks.

Fans were elated to see the band members sporting blonde hair in a unique conceptual photo shoot setting. Praising the band members' hair switch-up and look for the shoot, MOA members took to X to compliment the South Korean boy band:

TXT's sixth mini-album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, is set to release on April 1, 2024. Ahead of the album's launch, the boy band took to social media platforms to showcase their unique concept photo shoot and also gave fans a glimpse of the shoot's behind-the-scenes.