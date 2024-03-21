Deva Cassel’s look for the latest Dior magazine issue wins the internet: “Looks divine”

On March 19, 2024, Dior shared the official cover pictures of its 45 Magazine issue and the face of the cover is Deva Cassel. Dior shared three Instagram posts dedicating the Italian model and actress who is posing for the new Dior Magazine issue.

The luxury fashion brand captioned,

"Unveiling the surreal magic of issue 45 of #DiorMagazine, with @DevaCassel gracing the cover as the new luminous Dior ambassador for fashion and beauty, enveloped in the ethereal grace of lace and the allure of sheer designs from the #DiorSS24 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri."

After witnessing the new photos and the short video clip, fans have been completely swayed by Deva's visuals. They are mesmerized by the whole pictorial theme and how well-fitting Deva is looking in the new photos. Fans are so impressed that one of them commented on one of the Dior Instagram posts:

Not only Dior but the actress has also shared her new photos via her official Instagram handle. Being the daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, Deva Cassel is one of the most popular celebrities in the world.

She has also gained quite a success and fame as a model. People are obsessed with her style and visuals. The new pictorial for Dior Magazine has also created a lot of buzz on the internet. Fans are saying that she looks like a person from a fantasy world in the new photos.

One of the fans commented,

"Prettier than the entire Dior collection"

Here are some more fan comments from the Instagram posts by Dior and Deva Cassel:

More details about Deva Cassel’s look for the latest Dior magazine

Deva Cassel has worked with many luxury brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Jacquemus, Courrèges, and Alberta Ferretti, including Dior. In 2020, she appeared in Dolce & Gabbana's Shine fragrance campaign and has since walked in many of their catwalks.

Recently, as Dior shared the official pictures of the 45 issue of its Magazine, the luxury brand has also announced Deva as their new International Fashion and Beauty ambassador. In the pictorials, Deva is wearing outfits from the new Dior SS24 Collection. The complete collection is available on the official website of the fashion brand.

Deva Cassel's upcoming work is a Netflix series, The Leopard. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. Netflix hasn't revealed the official release date yet.