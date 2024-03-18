BLACKPINK Jisoo's look for the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer campaign stuns the fans: "She is so iconic"

BLACKPINK Jisoo captivated fans worldwide, sparking praises across social media platforms for the K-Pop star's beauty and style as she starred in the latest campaign for Dior Forever Glow Maximizer.

Dior Beauty shared a preview of the new makeup product via its official Instagram handle, featuring Jisoo with a luminous makeup look that fans can't help calling her "iconic."

Jisoo for Dior's Forever Glow Maximizer is part of the luxury brand's campaign of new radiance-enhancing essentials formulated to perfect and illuminate the skin all day long. She captivated with a minimal but flawless makeup look, highlighting her radiant beauty with peachy, dewy lips and glowy eyeshadow.

As the visual member of the K-Pop group BLACKPINK, Jisoo is often praised for her charming and beautiful bare-faced visuals. She was named the "Most Beautiful Woman in the World" by Nubia magazine in 2022 and 2023, and it's no wonder why fans are clamoring to praise her breathtaking beauty moment in Dior's latest campaign, with one commenting, "She is so iconic."

Fan reactions on BLACKPINK Jisoo's look for the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer campaign

Fans are in awe of the Snowdrop star's amazing look in the latest Dior Forever campaign. The comments on the Instagram post shared by the official Dior Beauty handle were full of praise as fans worldwide called her "the face of Dior" and "Dior queen."

Many fans couldn't believe how gorgeous the South Korean singer and actress was, with one commenting, "Greek goddess." Her clean, flawless makeup look and stunning features were highly appreciated by her fans.

Many fans took to the comment section to express their praises for BLACKPINK Jisoo's gorgeous face and compliment her "fabulous, fierce, and flawless look" in the campaign.

It was evident that the K-Pop star captivated her fans as the face of Dior, with some mentioning getting the exact shade of the product she's wearing for the campaign.

More details on BLACKPINK Jisoo's look for the new Dior campaign

Jisoo appeared in a beaded white sleeveless dress for the new Dior Forever Glow Maximizer campaign. The stunning but minimalist attire and her porcelain-like complexion served as a perfect canvas for her gorgeous makeup look featuring the latest Dior liquid highlighter.

Her long dark tresses styled down away from her face with a center parting and a slight wind-swept effect made Jisoo's soft, dewy makeup stand out. The look is kept simple and radiant, with plump, glossy lips in a beautiful peach lipstick shade and a slight dusting of pink blush.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's eye makeup takes center stage, featuring the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer, a multi-use highlighter for the cheeks and eyelids, in the shade Peachy. The slight shimmer framing her eyes enhances her all-over fresh and luminous soft glam makeup look.

The Forever Glow Maximizer in the shade Peachy BLACKPINK Jisoo used in the campaign is the first Dior Forever liquid highlighter that can be used as a highlighter, bronzer, blush, or eyelid color, featuring six different shades that promise 24 hours of hydration and instant, long-lasting glow.

