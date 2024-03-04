Peach Fuzz has been declared the 2024 Color of the Year by Pantone, and peach fuzz beauty products have become the much-coveted color by one and all. As the name suggests, Peach Fuzz has a soft and velvety peach tone whose “all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul.” All makeup products, from lipsticks and eyeliners to eyeshadows and nail polishes, can be found in this color, which adds a ray of sunshine to one’s look.

Peach Fuzz is an invigorating color that offers hope and happiness. The fashion and beauty industries are fast absorbing this shade into their trends and products. If peach fuzz appeals to the senses, there’s no dearth of beauty products to give you that new-age contemporary look. We have curated the 7 best peach fuzz beauty products of 2024 in the Pantone Color of the Year.

7 Best Peach Fuzz beauty products for a sunny look

These peach fuzz beauty products are sure to keep one trendy and up-to-date with the latest look of 2024 with their warm and soft hues.

Urban Decay 24/7 eyeshadow compact - Introvert

Fenty snap shadows mix & match eyeshadow palette - Peach

Yves Saint Laurent rouge volupté shine lipstick balm - Orange Caraco

Anastasia Beverly Hills lip liner - Baby Roses

Sally Hansen miracle gel nail polish - Peach Please Neon

Glossier cloud paint - Beam

Milani color statement lipstick - Nude Crème

1. Urban Decay 24/7 eyeshadow compact - Introvert

Urban Decay 24/7 eyeshadow compact - Introvert ( Image via Urban Decay)

This peach fuzz beauty product is a vegan and creamy eyeshadow with high pigment. It has a velvety texture, high color payoff, and stays intact for up to 12 hours. It blends easily and has minimal fallout. One can use this product for a simple and versatile look, and it’s ideal for a touch of peach fuzz on the eyes.

As the name itself suggests, it’s a shade of peach with a matte finish. One can go for a subtle look by lining the lash line or for a bold look by dusting it all over the eyelids.

Available at the product website: $21

2. Fenty snap shadows mix & match eyeshadow palette - Peach

Fenty snap shadows mix & match eyeshadow palette - Peach (Image via Fenty)

This peach fuzz mini eyeshadow palette comprises six super rich and blendable shades with matte to shimmer and glimmer finishes. This palette contains 4 shades of peach fuzz, which include 3 metallic shades to add dimension to your eye makeup.

The peach fuzz beauty product can be used by itself or snapped together with another palette to enhance your choices. There is no wastage as each shade has been chosen to deliver only the colors one actually wants to use. They are easy to blend and can be used to give one’s eyes a contemporary look.

Available at the product website: $30

3. Yves Saint Laurent rouge volupté shine lipstick balm - Orange Caraco

Yves Saint Laurent rouge volupté shine lipstick balm - Orange Caraco (Image via Yves Saint Laurent)

This peach fuzz lipstick promises a high shine and is infused with 65 percent essential oils that nourish and hydrate the lips while soothing them. This lipstick offers medium coverage, and its balm-like texture moisturizes and conditions the lips. It immediately melts into the lips, giving them a sheer pop of color, and lasts all day. Lips begin to look healthier and more nourished within 4 weeks of regular application.

This peach fuzz beauty product gives an opaque color to the lips along with glossiness. This warm nude shade adds both shine and moisture to the lips thanks to the macadamia butter in its formula. This lipstick can also be engraved and used as a personalized gift.

Available at the product website: $43

4. Anastasia Beverly Hills lip liner - Baby Roses

Anastasia Beverly Hills lip liner - Baby Roses (Image via Anastasia Beverly Hills)

This full-bodied matte lip pencil features rich pigments that create a precise outline of the lips. It is a brilliant product that is able to match a wide range of looks and can be applied from the inner lip line to the outer contour lines of the lips or as a color all over the lips. Thus, it can be applied alone or in conjunction with a lip color.

Its wax-based and silky formula spreads evenly on the lips with no roughness. Its matte finish has neither feathers nor smudges. This pencil is square-shaped and can be sharpened to a point for neat and precise detailing. This peach fuzz beauty product is completely cruelty-free, and its warm hue makes it the perfect, subtle way to make peach fuzz a part of one's routine.

Available at the product website: $18

5. Sally Hansen miracle gel nail polish - Peach Please Neon

Sally Hansen miracle gel nail polish - Peach Please Neon (Image via Sally Hansen)

This peach fuzz beauty product is as close as one can get to a salon gel manicure while sitting in the comfort of one’s home. The miracle gel™ patented technology of this nail polish is chip-resistant and ensures longer wear. No UV lamp is needed to dry it.

For those who may not be comfortable applying a peach fuzz product to their face, this nail polish is the best way to incorporate the 2024 color of the year into their beauty regimen.

Available at Walmart: $9.24

6. Glossier cloud paint - Beam

Glossier Cloud Paint - Beam (Image via Glossier)

This user-friendly bronzer and blush offers seamless color to the cheeks in blush and bronzer shades. The colors are extremely natural, easy to apply, and sheer enough to be blended and layered without looking overdone.

This cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested peach fuzz beauty product has a buildable and fragrance-free formula. This liquid blush-cum-bronzer gives a pretty wash of soft orange to the cheeks and is easy to blend.

Available at the product website: $20

7. Milani color statement lipstick - Nude Crème

Milani Color Statement Lipstick - Nude Crème (Image via Milani)

This peach fuzz beauty product helps one make a statement with their lip color. This nude peach lipstick is enriched with nourishing vitamin A, vitamin C, and monoi oil and feels good on the lips. This cruelty-free lipstick is packaged in a traditional lipstick bullet.

The iconic and pigment-rich formula of this lipstick gives superior color with a matte finish. The lipstick glides smoothly on the lips and dries comfortably while lasting for up to 8 hours, keeping the lips soft and smooth.

Available at the product website: $6.99

Pantone chose Peach Fuzz as its 2024 color of the year because of its warmth and modern elegance. This color was immediately picked up by most makeup brands and can now be seen in blushes, eyeshadows, eye liners, lipsticks, and nail polishes, to name a few. Defining one's looks with peach fuzz beauty products is by far the most subtle way to work Pantone's Color of the Year into one's makeup regimen.