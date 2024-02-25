10 non-petroleum lip balms to soften and nourish the lips

Non-petroleum lip balms contribute to sustainable and clean beauty. They are made out of organic and pure ingredients, and non-petroleum lip balms add to the self-care routine of an individual and are meant to make the lips soft and nourished.

Non-petroleum lip balms don't have petroleum jelly. Petroleum jelly is a common ingredient used in many lip balms. It helps lock in moisture but doesn't hydrate the lips. Hence, non-petroleum lip balms help hydrate and moisturize the lips. It helps soften and nourish the lips.

If someone is looking for lip balms in the clean beauty space, non-petroleum lip balms are the best option to look out for. Here are 10 best non-petroleum lip balms to get soft and hydrated lips.

10 must-have non-petroleum lip balms

Non-petroleum lip balms often come with emollient alternatives such as beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, and various plant-based oils. Our team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of 10 best non-petroleum lip balms to soften and nourish the lips.

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm

ETUDE Ginger Sugar Melting Balm Stick

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

USDA Organic Lip Balm by Earth's Daughter

Dr. Bronner's - Organic Lip Balm

ECO ROOTS Natural Lip Balm

Melixir Vegan Lip Butter

MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30

Kind Lips Lip Balm - Nourishing Organic Lip Care

1) COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm

Covergirl Fresh Lip Tint is a non-petroleum lip balm. It is vegan and moisturizing. It leaves the lips feeling moisturized without being sticky and greasy. It is a sustainable lip balm that is made from organic ingredients.

The key ingredients include apricot kernel oil, shea butter, mango seed butter, and Vitamin C. These ingredients help moisturize the lips and nourish them.

Price: $5.88 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

2) ETUDE Ginger Sugar Melting Balm Stick

ETUDE Ginger Sugar Melting Balm Stick (Image via Amazon)

This is a highly moisturizing lip balm that moisturizes and nourishes the lips. It helps heal dry lips by melting at body temperature while keeping the lips moist and hydrated for a long time.

The key ingredients are moisturizing oil and shea butter, which help keep the lips moist for longer. The high moisturizing oil and natural butter content form a thick moisturizing film across the lips.

Price: $14 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Read More: 7 Lip balms with hyaluronic acid to get plump and soft lips

3) LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

This is a lightweight tinted lip balm. It helps hydrate and moisturize the lips. It has a perfect formula that keeps lips hydrated throughout the day. It is infused with moisturizing ingredients that leave the lips soft and supple all day.

The key ingredients are shea butter and murumuru butter. These ingredients help the lips become soft with regular use.

Price: $18 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

4) Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

This is one of the long-lasting non-petroleum lip balms. It helps soften the lips and moisturizes them. This lip balm has been popular globally since 1991 and is very sustainable in formulation.

The key ingredients of this lip balm are beeswax, Vitamin E, and peppermint oil. These ingredients help moisturize the skin and give the lips a natural tingling effect. It naturally plumps and softens the lips.

Price: $10.97 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

5) USDA Organic Lip Balm by Earth's Daughter

USDA Organic Lip Balm by Earth's Daughter (Image via Amazon)

This is a long-lasting and extremely moisturizing balm. This balm is infused with organic ingredients that help dry and cracked lips. It is suitable for all age groups. It is cruelty-free and is not tested on animals.

The key ingredients of this lip balm include beeswax. Beeswax helps moisturize and hydrate the lips. Many flavors include vanilla bean, creamy coconut, eucalyptus mint, bing cherry, and more.

Price: $9 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

6) Dr. Bronner's - Organic Lip Balm

This non-petroleum lip balm helps create a protective barrier and moisturizes dry lips. This lip balm is multi-functional and can be applied to other dry patches of the body.

The key ingredients are organic jojoba and avocado oil. These ingredients help with extra moisturization and hydration of the lips.

Price: $9.95 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

7) ECO ROOTS Natural Lip Balm

This is an ultra-hydrating, non-petroleum lip balm. This lip balm is formulated with vegan and organic ingredients to protect, nourish, and moisturize lips. All the ingredients are plant-based and were selected for their protective qualities.

The key ingredients of the lip balm are beeswax, coconut oil, and vitamin E. These ingredients are moisturizing and replenish the dryness of the lips with hydration.

Price: $9.95 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

8) Melixir Vegan Lip Butter

Melixir Vegan Lip Butter (Image via Amazon)

These non-petroleum lip balms deeply nourish dry lips and moisturize them. It is paraben-free and has no artificial fragrance. It helps soothe, heal, and hydrate dry and chapped lips while creating a moisture lock across the lips.

The key ingredients of this lip balm are vitamin E, green tea, jojoba oil, and argan oil. These ingredients help the lips deeply moisturize and nurture dry lips, too.

Price: $9.95 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

9) MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30

These non-petroleum lip balms are packed with shea butter. It is also infused with avocado and olive oil that helps with lasting moisture. It gives a smooth and creamy finish to the lips.

This lip balm is available in 7 shades, adding a hint of a buildable tint. This non-petroleum lip balm is 100% gluten-free and vegan.

Price: $25 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

10) Kind Lips Lip Balm - Nourishing Organic Lip Care

This lip balm is a nourishing and organic solution for dry lips. It helps provide intense hydration and protection for the lips. It is made out of natural and vegan ingredients.

Kind Lips Lip Balm has a blend of organic oils and shea butter. This formula helps heal and moisturize dry and chapped lips. It is free of harmful chemicals and additives.

Price: $9.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Read More: 10 Best lip balms to avail in 2024: Summer Fridays brown sugar, Hermes, Grown Alchemist lip balm, and others explored

Non-petroleum lip balms come in different flavors and formulations. One can choose a lip balm according to their needs and formulation preference. This list curated above has a variety of lip balms with sun protection, color intensity, and organic ingredients.