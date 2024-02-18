Where to get Glossier’s Bronzer shades of Cloud Paint Blush: Price, and other details explored 

Glossier, known for its popular cloud paint blush, has introduced a bronzer version, expanding its cloud paint range to cater to beauty enthusiasts who enjoy flushed cheeks and a sun-kissed look.

Much like their shade range and result, the Cloud Paint Bronzers are inspired by the golden hour sunsets. With a sheer formulation, the cloud paint bronzers are easy to apply, wear, layer, and blend without making it look like one went overboard.

Priced at $22, the Glossier Cloud Paint Bronzers come in five skin tone-flattering shades and are available for purchase on the brand's official website.

Glossier's Cloud Paint Bronzers are infused with collagen and blurring powder pigments

Launched in 2017, the beauty brand's Cloud Paint Blush quickly gained popularity among beauty enthusiasts and remains one of the staple makeup products in multiple beauty arsenals.

Inspired by the paint tubes sold at the Blick Art Supply across the Glossier office, the innovative packaging of the cloud paint blushes has been a standout feature since its inception. With seven years since the launch of Cloud Paint Blush shades, the timing couldn't be better for the beauty brand to launch the bronzer shades that promise to look natural on beauty enthusiasts without coming across as too gray or too orange.

The bronzer shades of Glossier's Cloud Paint comprise:

Drift : A deep neutral bronze shade

: A deep neutral bronze shade Coast : A subtle golden bronze shade

: A subtle golden bronze shade Swept : A medium neutral tan shade

: A medium neutral tan shade Dune : A golden tan shade

: A golden tan shade Sail: A light neutral tan shade

The bronzer shades of the Cloud Paint are formulated with blurring powder pigments, a soft-focus effect, and collagen.

All three ingredients together ensure that one’s pores or textured skin aren’t enhanced. Collagen is an effective hydrator that leaves the cheeks feeling dewy and fresh, while the smooth gel-cream texture gives the bronzer a silky feel for even application. And the blurring powder pigments offer a diffused, soft, and seamless finish.

Emily Trillaud, Glossier’s senior director of product development and packaging, commented on the newly launched bronzer shades of the brand’s Cloud Paint blush, stating that these shades offer a shimmerless, natural, and dewy finish.

While the beauty brand already has a Solar Paint Bronzer in its range, the product differs from the Cloud Paint Bronzer shades as these are neither too warm nor cool, just variations of neutral tones.

Moreover, the launch of the cloud paints in a bronzed variant aims to solve the issue of synthetic appearance and the need for precise application that the Solar Paint Bronzer possesses, as per beauty enthusiasts.

With a formulation similar to the Cloud Paint blushes and a minimal yet appealing shade range, these bronzer shades have won over the likes of beauty enthusiasts. One of the beauty influencers, Bekah Sun, posted a review of the bronzer shades and stated:

"It's not overly pigmented, it's super buildable and it's already drying down to a very natural finish."

She also stated that the product is very user-friendly for a liquid bronzer.

The beauty brand's official website suggests that the best way to use the bronzer shades is to take a minimal amount on the finger and dab it on the forehead and cheekbones. While beauty-influenced Bekah Sun used a brush to blend the product, one can also use a beauty blender.

Retailing for $22 and available in five neutral, bronzing shades, Glossier's bronzer version of the Cloud Paint Blush is a dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free formula.