Miley Cyrus’ look for Dolce and Gabbana campaign sent fans into a frenzy: “Lookin' like a model”

Miley Cyrus is the new face of Dolce and Gabbana eyewear. She recently featured in their SS24 eyewear campaign and looked like a model as quoted by her fans on social media platforms. Alongside Miley Cyrus, actor and model Matthew Nozska was seen in the campaign too.

Miley Cyrus wore the new eyepieces from the DG Eyewear SS24 campaign. The eyewear collection is known for its ultra-feminine sharp designs and linear styles. The entire campaign showcases her in a sheer black slip with a wet brunette look. She looked stylish and gorgeous as depicted by most of her fans in the campaign.

Fans were stunned with Miley Cyrus’ look for Dolce and Gabbana campaign

Miley Cyrus was highly praised by her fans for her new Dolce and Gabbana campaign look. She is known for her bold and edgy style but the pop sensation has undergone a surprising transformation as pointed out by her fans.

For Dolce and Gabbana's SS24 eyewear campaign, she embraced her feminine side and maintained an elegant image.

In the campaign. Miley looked luxurious like a model. Fans on social media have showered compliments like "angel" and "queen" on her new photos for the Dolce and Gabbana campaign.

Here's how fans have reacted:

More details about Miley Cyrus's look for Dolce and Gabbana campaign

Miley was seen wearing a black sheer dress with a solid black two-piece set that looked edgy and sophisticated. Many said she looked like a 'queen' and the outfit blended pop sensation' style and ability to keep her fans happy.

The black sheer dress added a touch of drama, while the solid two piece set looked aesthetically pleasing and refined. Miley's fearless approach to fashion is always the talk of the town. But this time she gained praise from her fans for navigating between bold and chic style.

For her makeup, she went with a subtle matte base. She used a matte foundation for her face and highlighted the high points of her face with concealer. She used nude lipstick for her lips to add a touch of elegance to the entire. She added a thin eyeliner and a light coat of mascara to finish her eye look. She looked stunning in her wet hair brunette look for the new Dolce & Gabbana eyewear SS24 campaign. Her hair was styled flowy and straight.

In other news, Miley recently made a striking appearance at the BRIT Awards 2024 on March 2, 2024. Her fans were captivated by her look on the red carpet area and took to social media to celebrate and called it "her era."