Miley Cyrus’ look for BRIT Awards 2024 wins the internet: “This is her era” 

Miley Cyrus made a striking appearance at the BRIT Awards 2024 on Saturday, March 2, 2024, captivating attention on the red carpet. Fans took to social media to celebrate her look, calling it "her era." Miley graced the event in a chic beige diamond-studded deep neck dress, paired with classic blowout waves in her hair. Her song Flowers won the award for International Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2024.

Social media platforms buzzed with positive compliments as netizens loved Miley Cyrus's look for the BRIT Awards 2024. Fans hailed her fearless fashion choices and celebrated her hit song Flowers with the phrase, "This is her era." Her choice of wearing a short dress to the award show was highly appreciated by her fans.

Fan reaction on Miley's look for BRIT Awards 2024 (Image via Instagram/@mileycyrus)

"She looks so great": Fans were amazed with Miley Cyrus’ look for BRIT Awards 2024

Fans were in awe of Miley Cyrus's look for the BRIT Awards 2024, particularly praising her fresh brunette hair color and her outfit for the award show. The pop sensation's new hair color gained some admiration from her followers, who flooded social media platforms with praise.

Miley Cyrus's outfit was a major hit at the BRIT Awards 2024, earning her a shower of compliments from fans. Many fans described her as 'gorgeous' and 'pretty,' expressing their excitement and appreciation for her.

More details about Miley Cyrus’ look for BRIT Awards 2024

Miley looked absolutely 'gorgeous' as quoted by her fans on social media platforms. She was seen wearing a chic beige halter short dress with diamond studs. The dress had a daring deep neckline with a revealing back that showed all her tattoos.

The short dress complemented Miley's skin tone, adding a touch of 'luxury' to her look. Her classic blowout waves hairstyle was loved by her fans, who eagerly awaited her brunette hair, lending a timeless and elegant vibe to her face.

For her makeup, she went with smokey eyeshadow for a touch of drama and nude matte lipstick to enhance her eyes more. She added a touch of volumizing mascara to make the eyes appear deeper and more enhanced. She added a touch of highlighter to her high points to make the face brighter and fuller, enhancing its dimension and depth.

As the BRIT Awards 2024 took place on March 2, 2024, London's O2 Arena sparkled with glitz and glam. The dynamic trio of Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp welcomed a constellation of stars to the red carpet.