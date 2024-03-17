Kaia Gerber’s look for the Palm Royale premiere wins the internet: “amazing color on you” 

Kaia Gerber has established herself as a style influencer, and her sizable following on social media is proof that the multitalented American model and actress knows how to put a look together.

The 22-year-old can be spotted at major events in stylish ensembles complemented by well-styled hair and clean makeup.

When she is not on the red carpet, Gerber can be spotted in snug jeans and stylish tops, alluding to her ability to pull off both glamorous and simple looks.

At the premiere of the show Palm Royale at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills on March 14, 2024, Gerber made an appearance in an Alaia dress that caused a stir.

Netizens weren’t unaffected as they swarmed Gerber’s comments section to express admiration for her gorgeous look, with one commenting:

Fans appreciate Kaia Gerber's look for Palm Royale premier (Image via Instagram/ Kaia Gerber)

More details on Kaia Gerber's look for Palm Royale premiere 2024

Gerber's look for the Palm Royale veered towards vintage fashion with the contemporary influence of mermaidcore. The Turquoise minidress, made from georgette crepe material and designed by Alaia's creative director, Pieter Mulier, featured a high-neck and asymmetrical design.

The blue shade of the elegant dress was complemented by the dark blue fringe belt from Alaia's spring 2024, she wore around her waist. Gerber finished off the look with white ankle-strap pumps. She kept her hair in her signature middle part and settled for dewy makeup with matte lips.

Gerber is a friend of the Alaia fashion house and was the face of the brand's Spring 2024 campaign. Vogue Magazine posted Gerber's ensemble for the movie premiere and netizens called her gorgeous.

Fans appreciate Gerber's look for Palm Royale (Image via Instagram/ Voguemagazine)

Kaia Gerber plays Mitzi, a local manicurist in Apple TV's Palm Royale. Her understated yet sophisticated outfit for the movie premiere, further enunciates how she easily pulls off looks.

The well-structured and clean lines of her outfit are a direct reflection of her modern minimalism and superior styling.