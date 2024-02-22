What is the victory rolls hairstyle? Steps to achieve the vintage hairdo explored

Victory rolls is one of the most iconic hairstyles from the 1940s. It is immensely popular today, as it adds a touch of vintage style with an overall glamorous look. The immediately recognizable victory rolls hairstyle is known for its volume.

This style has its roots in the 1940s, during World War II, and was widely embraced through the sophisticated Hollywood personas portrayed by actresses like Lana Turner and Betty Grable. Sure, the thought of obtaining this 40s look may be intimidating but if you have the right guidance, this will no longer be an issue.

For those of you who cannot wait to bring back this vintage hairstyle, now here are the six steps you need to follow to create a perfect 1940s victory roll hairstyle.

Steps to achieve the victory rolls hairstyle

Creating a victory rolls hairstyle is a fun and stylish way to add a touch of vintage flair to your look. Here's a detailed guide on how to achieve this classic hairstyle:

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

Cleanse your hair (Image via Pexels)

Start with clean, dry hair. If your hair is naturally straight, you might want to add some curls for extra volume. You can do this by using a curling iron with a 1-inch barrel. Make sure to curl your hair in small sections, all facing downwards.

Step 2: Section Your Hair

Divide your hair into sections to make it easier to work with. Create a vertical part above one ear and section off the front portion of hair on that side. Repeat this on the other side, so you have two sections of hair to work with.

Step 3: Tease and Roll

Take one of the front sections of hair and tease it vigorously to add volume. Once it's teased, smooth the surface of the hair and then start rolling it inward toward your scalp. Use your fingers to guide the roll and keep it tight against your head. Secure the roll in place with bobby pins, making sure to hide them as best you can.

Step 4: Repeat on the Other Side

Repeat the teasing and rolling process on the other front section of hair. Tease the hair to add volume, then roll it inward toward your scalp, smoothing the surface as you go. Secure the roll with bobby pins, making sure it matches the first roll in size and shape.

Step 5: Style the Top Section

Now it's time to style the top section of your hair which essentially frames your face. You can create a bumper curl or a wave, depending on your preference. Tease the hair at the crown of your head to add volume, then shape it into a wave or curl. Secure the style with bobby pins, hiding them as best you can.

Step 6: Final Touches

Once you've created your victory rolls and styled the top section of your hair, take a moment to make any final adjustments. Smooth down any stray hairs, add hairspray for extra hold, and make sure everything looks balanced and symmetrical.

And there you have it – a beautiful victory rolls hairstyle that's sure to turn heads and make you feel like a vintage queen!

Vintage rolls is still one of the best hairstyles to flaunt at any occasion. To sum it up, victory rolls is a great example of classical beauty, embodying the very thought of the bygone era.

Anyone can master this craft if the steps are followed thoroughly, no matter how much hairstyling skills they possess. For either an upcoming special event or the mere wish to keep it vintage and classy – victory rolls can serve as a gateway to channel a touch of nostalgia into any modern-time styling.