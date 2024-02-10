11 Vintage perfumes for women that are making a comeback: Luna mystique perfume, Guerlain Shalimar, and more

In recent times, vintage perfumes have experienced a resurgence in the perfume industry, appealing to the evolving tastes of perfume enthusiasts. These evergreen fragrances boast a clean floral, fruity, and spicy aromatic mix, creating a captivating olfactory experience for wearers. What sets vintage perfumes apart is not just their scent but also their authenticity and well-crafted packaging.

These iconic and vintage perfumes for women, coming from a distinct era, continue to captivate and delight scent seekers to this day. With their perfect amalgamation of luxurious, rich oriental, romantic, and floral, the feminine vintage perfumes are an exquisite bouquet of aroma for special night-outs or casual daytime coffee dates.

11 feminine vintage perfumes making a comeback, including Luna Mystique and Guerlain Shalimar

Fragrances, considered a real luxury, are not just about the scent but also the entire experience, from the aroma to the designer bottles they come in. Vintage perfumes for women often boast overly elaborate bottles and classy packaging, exuding an air of elegance and luxury.

With fashion houses in favor of a minimalist look, vintage perfumes again made a stand in the perfume domain. Their authentic design motifs, unique packaging, and distinctive aroma set them apart, making them stand out in the world of perfumery.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a detailed list of the 11 best vintage perfumes for women, famous for their heady, strong, sometimes downright overpowering fragrances.

Prince Machiavelli: Luna Mystique, EDP

Guerlain: Shalimar EDP

Evening in Paris Perfume

Chanel: Chanel No. 5 EDP

Houbigant: Chantilly EDP

Estée Lauder: Youth Dew EDP

Revlon: Charlie White EDP

Lanvin: Arpège EDP

Yves Saint Laurent: Opium EDT

Anais Anais: L’original by Cacharel Eau de Toilette

Nina Ricci: L’air du Temps Eau de Toilette

1) Prince Machiavelli: Luna Mystique, EDP

Prince Machiavelli: Luna Mystique, EDP

This is a beautiful EDP from Prince Machiavelli, the perfect aromatic evening partner for women. Launched in 1990, Luna Mystique consists of citrus, white flowers, and musk notes as its keynotes. This fragrance further unfolds with mandarin and coriander notes, along with the undertones of mimosa, vanilla, sandalwood, and amber.

Price: $9.99 (eBay)

2) Guerlain: Shalimar EDP

The Gardens of Shalimar, which the Indian emperor Shah Jahan built for his wife, served as inspiration for Guerlain's 1925 creation of the first oriental fragrance. Guerlain is still selling the fragrance today. This powerful EDP contains the keynotes of bergamot, rose, jasmine, and tonka bean.

Price: $117 (Amazon)

Read more: 9 Best signature perfumes for ladies

3) Evening in Paris Perfume

In the 1930s, this Eau de Parfum bottle was available in a cobalt blue glass vial with a bakelite lid in an original coffin-shaped gift black box. Making a comeback in the perfume domain, Evening in Paris EDP or Soir de Paris, is a fruity-floral aroma, perfect for nighttime wear.

With a perfect blend of bergamot, apricot, peach, rose, and lily of the valley, this EDP settles with amber, sandalwood, musk, and vanilla.

Price: $119 (Amazon)

4) Chanel: Chanel No. 5 EDP

This is a decades-old EDP from the designer house of Chanel, well-known courtesy of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. This Chanel EDP used to be Monroe's go-to aromatic partner during bedtime. Chanel No. 5 contains keynotes of rose, jasmine, citrus, and vanilla, leaving a beautiful and sensual trail.

Price: $172 (Official website)

5) Houbigant: Chantilly EDP

The perfume company Houbigant curated Chantilly in 1941. The nose behind this vintage women's perfume was Marcel Billot, who crafted the perfect blend of Damask rose, patchouli, and jasmine. A romantic EDP, perfect for special night outs, this scent's exotic and spicy notes cater to a long-lasting aroma.

Price: $18.26 (Walmart)

6) Estée Lauder: Youth Dew EDP

This Estée Lauder classic EDP has been around the perfume industry since the '50s, thanks to its powerful keynotes of patchouli, lavender, and rose.

Sprinkling this EDP in the right places will make the perfumer feel beautiful, pampered, and loved. This definitive EDP comes in two different bottle sizes: one with a contemporary design and an older version in its original packaging.

Price: $67 (Official website)

7) Revlon: Charlie White EDP

In 1973, Revlon made Charlie, one of the leading '70s fragrances. The beauty company of the 1970s crafted this EDP to appeal to modern, working ladies, which eventually touched the pinnacle of aromatic venture by 1977. With the perfect blend of keynotes of hyacinth, gardenia, violet, and musk, Revlon's Charlie White is still being sold today.

Price: $12.99 (Amazon)

8) Lanvin: Arpège EDP

To commemorate her daughter's 30th birthday, Jeanne Lanvin crafted this famous vintage EDP in 1927. Containing the potent keynotes of neroli, ylang-ylang, vanilla, and sandalwood, this EDP is a floral aldehyde scent for women who love flaunting their style statements with class.

Price: $24.95 (Amazon)

9) Yves Saint Laurent: Opium EDT

With an infamous name, this YSL Eau de Toilette caused a considerable stir during the late 1970s.

Thanks to the name that extended its perfume profile and favor, this perfume from YSL's perfumery is still best-selling. Bottled with the keynotes of mandarin, myrrh, and amber, this fragrance has been a perfect daytime aroma partner for all seasons.

Price: $70.90 (Amazon)

10) Anais Anais: L’original by Cacharel Eau de Toilette

Initially released in 1978, this Eau de Toilette is a feminine, floral aroma named after Anaitis, the Persian goddess of love.

This EDT celebrates the sophisticated modern woman's feminine side, an adorable masterpiece, with a blend of balance between hyacinth, galbanum, and orange blossom highlighting along with the floral profusion of jasmine, sandalwood, cedarwood, incense, and amber that linger for hours.

Price: $34 (Amazon)

11) Nina Ricci: L’air du Temps Eau de Toilette

This Eau de Toilette by Nina Ricci, released in 1948, is in tune with the times just after World War II. Bottled in a beautiful glass canister with a dove-shaped cap, this EDT is a symbol of peace.

One of the best vintage perfumes, peach, neroli, and carnation blend in the sweet floral notes, followed by spicy clove, rosemary, cedarwood, amber, and sandalwood undertones giving out a sensual charm.

Price: $46.16 (Amazon)

Read more: 11 Guerlain perfumes for men who love luxury fragrances

These staple and designer vintage perfumes for women can be obtained from some of their in-house sites. Additionally, several e-commerce platforms like eBay, Walmart, and Amazon also feature a wide selection of these unforgettable vintage perfumes.