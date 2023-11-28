Moon Ga-young’s look for Dolce & Gabbana wins the internet: “She’s born for the old fashion style”

Dolce & Gabbana has announced Moon Ga-young as their official global brand ambassador by sharing two posts on both Instagram and X via their official account. The popular fashion magazine brand W Korea has also shared the news via their Instagram account with Ga-young's look for the brand, and fans are completely swooned by the news as well as the visuals of the Korean actress.

The latest photos of Moon Ga-young soon went viral on the internet, and her fans are overflowing the social media platform with their supportive and appreciative comments for her. According to a fan, the Korean actress is perfect for old-fashioned style:

"She’s born for the old fashion style"

"Our global brand ambassador is so gorgeous": Fans are supporting and complementing Moon Ga-young for becoming Dolce & Gabbana's global ambassador

Currently, Moon Ga-young is one of the top Korean actresses who has gained popularity nationally as well as internationally. She started her career as a child actor and gradually made her way through the industry. Now, internationally, her fans know Ga-young for her successful works like True Beauty, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Tempted, and The Interest of Love.

Ga-young has also gained popularity and success in the fashion world. Apart from her latest collaboration, she was featured in the 2023 Fall-Winter Women's Runway Collection of streetwear fashion brand MLB Korea.

Ga-young met Dolce & Gabbana at the 2024 S/S Milan Fashion Week in Italy, where she was invited by the luxury fashion house. Her look at the event in a beautiful white gown became popular among fans.

In the new photos shared by Dolce & Gabbana, Moon Ga-young is wearing a floral dress, and another outfit is comprised of a black top and shorts accompanied by pink coat and a scarf. All of the outfits are from D & G.

Here are some of the comments from W Korea and Dolce & Gabbana Instagram posts, along with X posts:

Moon Ga-young's recent works like Delightfully Deceitful and The Interest of Love, as well as popular works like True Beauty, are currently available for watch on platforms like Rakuten Viki and HiTv for international fans. Stay tuned for more K-world related information.