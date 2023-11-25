Fans appreciate Moon Ga-young for her look in the latest MLB campaign: “The most beautiful princess”

MLB Korea has featured Moon Ga-young for their 2023 Fall Winter Collection. The fashion brand has shared various photos of the Korean actress wearing pieces from their collection via the official Instagram handle. MLB Korea's official website also has various photos of Ga-young, posing for the campaign of the new FW collection.

New photos of Moon Ga-young circulated all over the internet through various fan accounts and netizens are overflowing the social media platforms with completing and appreciating comments. They are amazed by her look. According to the fans, Ga-young looks very beautiful. They said:

"The most beautiful princes"

Fan comment (Image via @mlbkorea/Instagram)

Fans are swooned by the new look of Moon Ga-young for the MLB 2023 Fall Winter Campaign

Moon Ga-young is a South Korean actress and model, who started her career as a child actress, appearing in films and television series. The Korean actress has gained popularity for her versatile acting skills and has been praised for her performances in different roles. Moon Ga-young is known for her roles in various TV series and movies, including "True Beauty," "Find Me in Your Memory," "Tempted," "Welcome to Waikiki 2," "Link: Eat, Love, Kill," and "The Interest of Love."

In addition to the entertainment industry, Moon Ga-young has also gained quite a popularity in the fashion world. She has worked with high-end fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana and W magazine. Ga-young represented the brand at the 2023 Milan Fashion Week. Also, her photos from the 2023 Fall-Winter Women's Runway Collection were featured in the November issue of W magazine.

Now, the Korean actress is the face of the popular streetwear fashion brand MLB Korea. The fashion brand has recently unveiled its 2023 Fall Winter Collection and for its campaign, MLB has chosen Ga-young as the face of the brand.

In the recent photos shared by MBL, Moon Ga-young can be seen in various outfits from the 23 FW collection, and fans are completely amazed by her visuals. According to the fans' comments on the social media platforms, Ga-young looks gorgeous in the outfits.

Fan comments (Image via @mlbkorea/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @mlbkorea/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @mlbkorea/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @mlbkorea/Instagram)

All about MLB 2023 Fall Winter Collection

MLB Korea is a fashion brand that offers streetwear-inspired clothing for both men and women. Their collection includes a variety of items such as caps, bucket hats, newsboy caps, hoodies, sweatshirts, and jackets. The brand is known for its iconic styles and is popular among the young generation as a fashion icon.

Via its 2023 Fall Winter Collection, MLB is offering a wide range of products like Basic unstructured ball caps New York Yankees, Sweatshirts, New Jelly Beanie New York Yankees, Bouncer Fur Mule, runner boots, and many others. But the most attraction is towards their padding including Basic Short padding and Air Daily Long padding.

All of these products are currently available for purchase via the official site of MLB Global.