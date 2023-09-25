"Allergic to not serving": Fans awestruck by Moon Ga-young's visuals at the Milan Fashion Week 

Moon Ga-young, of the hit K-drama True Beauty fame, recently stole the hearts of fans with her look. Her recent appearance, along with two other looks, attracted attention at the Milan Fashion Week event held by Dolce & Gabbana on September 24.

The star, who has been seen attending the brand’s events for a few months now, has given rise to speculations that she will soon be appointed as a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana. Fans appreciated the brand immensely for recognizing the "true talent" and aesthetics of the actress and presenting her in a light that makes her shine the most.

Moon Ga-young turns heads at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week

Moon Ka-young (or Gayoung), who gained fame as the lead of the renowned K-drama True Beauty, has been enjoying increasing popularity ever since the release of the show. On September, 24, 2023, this star attended the Dolce & Gabbana show at the Milan Fashion Week, and to everyone’s surprise, succeeded in being quite the showstopper amid the presence of international celebrities like Kylie Jenner.

With her appealing visuals, Ka-young managed to capture the spotlight for herself not only in the eyes of fans but also the event’s hosts and other star attendees.

The first outfit that Ga-young appeared in was a pristine white and alluring mesh plus satin outfit that looked professionally attractive. This unique outfit saw her wear a blouse and shorts covered with loose and beautifully draped white mesh.

The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram, with the caption “FALL IN LOVE WITH,” and tagged Dolce & Gabbana’s official Instagram page as well. This outfit was posted by her across a series of three photos and two short videos.

The next outfit was straight out of the Dolce & Gabbana "Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection." It was a classic bright and dark satin red bodycon dress, complemented by similar satin gloves. Ga-young wore a rhinestone studded cross pendant around her neck with hair done sleekly into a flat bun. This outfit was for the after-party of the event, and yet again, she was victorious in turning heads.

Meanwhile, the third outfit was a formal black dress adorned with buttons and a fur jacket. Ga-young’s stardom at this particular event was recognized by Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, who commented on the star, noting,

"Kylie jenner may have gotten everyone's attention for arriving almost an hour late to the dolce & gabbana SS24 show, but clearly its mun kayoung who's the belle of the ball."

She was even captured with the very known Italian actor Michelle Morronne, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their visuals.

Moon Ga-young appears to be enjoying fashion and modeling currently, following her success in some K-dramas. Fans believe she's diligently working on maintaining her fitness and appearance, likely in preparation for her collaborations with various brands. K-drama enthusiasts feel that the direction her career will take next is certainly something to keep an eye on.