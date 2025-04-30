SEVENTEEN's HAPPY BURSTDAY schedule: From 10th Anniversary comeback showcase to GOING SVT SPECIAL, and more

SEVENTEEN is preparing for a music release on their 10th debut anniversary with their fifth album titled 'HAPPY BURSTDAY.' The group is gearing up for a live showcase, pre-recorded content ahead of the album, and music video releases on May 26, 2025.

On April 29, 2025, PLEDIS Entertainment dropped the comeback scheduler, confirming that an event titled “B-DAY PARTY” is scheduled to be held at the Jamsu Bridge in Seoul, South Korea, between May 23 and May 25, 2025. Notably, the popular DdooDdoo Festa is set to be between May 4 and June 22, 2025, at the Jamsu Bridge.

The group's B-DAY PARTY event and the BURST stage are set to be a part of the festival. Further details regarding the BURST stage showcase are yet to be disclosed by the agency. They also announced the release of GOING SVT SPECIAL, SEVENTEEN’s popular variety show with a twist matching the album theme that comes with each comeback.

Anticipation for the special episode release of the variety show has increased manifold among fans, as the latest episode was aired back in December 2024. The GOING SVT SPECIAL episode will be shared on the official YouTube channel of the group on May 21, 2025, at 10 pm KST.

SEVENTEEN’s HAPPY BURSTDAY schedule: Tracklist, concept photos, concept films, and more

SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with Adore U, and three days later they unveiled their first mini album titled ‘17 Carat’ on May 29, 2015. The group consists of a total of thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, and Woozi in the Hyung line.

Meanwhile, the maknae line consists of DK, Mingyu, THE8, Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino. The group will mark their tenth year in the K-pop music industry, and to commemorate their anniversary, they will release their fifth full-length album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, on the same day.

Notably, Jeonghan and Wonwoo would not be able to participate in the promotion of the album due to their military obligations. Wonwoo, who enlisted recently on April 3, 2025, was spotted in the comeback teasers and will seemingly be a part of the music video.

The HAPPY BURSTDAY schedule includes:

May 1, 2025: NEW ESCAPE concept photo at 10 pm KST and film at 11 pm KST.

May 5, 2025: NEW MYSELF concept photo at 10 pm KST and film at 11 pm KST.

May 8, 2025: NEW BURSTDAY concept photo at 10 pm KST and film at 11 pm KST.

May 13, 2025: Tracklist at 10 pm KST.

May 16, 2025: Highlight Medley at 10 pm KST.

May 21, 2025: GOING SVT SPECIAL at 10 pm KST.

May 23 to 25, 2025: B-DAY PARTY event at Jamsu Bridge.

May 23, 2025: Official Teaser 1 at 10 pm KST.

May 25, 2025: Official Teaser 2 at 10 pm KST.

May 26, 2025: Official Music Video and Album release at 6 pm KST.

HAPPY BURSTDAY teasers

Previously, on April 28, 2025, SEVENTEEN dropped three teasers, titled DEATH, DARE, & DARE OR DEATH, through their YouTube channel, garnering attention online due to the dark theme.

The teasers showcased SEVENTEEN members wandering around eerie areas of the city and appearing to be lost. In particular, the transition between each member as they kept moving ahead became a topic of discussion among Carats.

In other news, the K-pop boy group is on their HOLIDAY fan meeting tour in Japan. They are set to perform at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on May 10 and 11, 2025.

