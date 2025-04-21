"We getting fed"- Fans react as SEVENTEEN announces their 5th album 'HAPPY BURSTDAY', new tour, & more for the group's 10th debut anniversary

On Monday, April 21, SEVENTEEN released a teaser for the upcoming fifth album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, which is scheduled to be rolled out on May 26. In the teaser, it was, however, revealed that more than just an album can be expected. Since the fifth album release revolves around the group's upcoming tenth debut anniversary, the group has a lot more in store for the fans.

Through the teaser, it was announced that a new tour, a new subunit, and a single album release from the new subunit are slated for the upcoming celebrations of the group's 10-year milestone. Therefore, following the teaser release, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the variety of content that is scheduled in the coming weeks.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"We getting fed, OMG"

"NEW TOUR NEW FULL ALBUM NEW UNIT SINGLE ALBUM GIRL ITS LITERALLY MONDAY MORNING WHAT THE HELL," said a fan on X.

"kings have finally returned to make k-pop interesting again," added another fan.

"dont know whether to scream or cry or be happy," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were excited about the upcoming releases from SEVENTEEN.

"This is going to be one epic year for Carats. Can't wait to hear what they’ve got in store," stated a fan.

"An idol group in their 10th year—and in their enlistment period no less—being THIS active and THIS relevant, still doing a LOT of music, still doing a LOT of content— Carats can only be thankful (rightfully so!!) that a group like SEVENTEEN actually exists," added an X user.

"NEW TOUR I NEDD TO CALM DOWN," said a netizen.

"NEW TOUR?? NEW UNIT SINGLE ALBUM??? NEW CONTENT?? AND MORE? AND MORE??" commented another X user.

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN and their recent activities

SEVENTEEN is a K-pop boy group housed under Pledis Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, that debuted in 2015. The group made their debut through the album 17 Carat, and it consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

Following the debut, the group soon rose to fame with several of their tracks going viral. Some of their famous songs include Mansae, Super, Very Nice, Ready To Love, and more. Most recently, in October 2024, the group released their twelfth mini album, Spill The Feels, which was the last album that had the participation of the group's members before their military enlistment.

Additionally, the group's subunit, BSS, consisting of the members Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi, also rolled out their comeback in January 2025 with the release of their second single album, Teleparty. Following the same, several of the group's members have departed for their mandatory military service. In September 2024, Jeonghan enlisted in the military, followed by Wonwoo in April 2025.

Recently, it was announced that the members Hoshi and Woozi will also be embarking on their military enlistment. Therefore, before more members depart for their service, fans are thrilled to celebrate SEVENTEEN's tenth anniversary and the several content they have piled up for the occasion.

