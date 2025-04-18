Who is Younghee? SEVENTEEN’s Dokyeom revives Mingyu’s infamous live, sparks hilarious reactions online

In a live session on Weverse on April 17, SEVENTEEN member Dokgyeom, aka DK, brought back Younghee. He was on a 'date' with Younghee when Mingyu interrupted the session. Mingyu tried flirting with Younghee, but DK would not let it happen.

When DK left the chat window for a while, Mingyu coyly spoke,

"I don't think Dokyeom knows our relationship. [I think] we met when we were 22? We’re already 29~ It’s nice that you look happy"

Fans indulged in the comic situation that spawned in that live session. Screenshots and short video clips from the session immediately went viral. Here's how the fan reacted to the alleged love triangle between SEVENTEEN's DK, Mingyu, and the mysterious Younghee.

"i know mingyu enjoying this dokyeom younghee live more than anyone in this world"

"YOUNGHEE'S EX BOYFRIEND, MINGYU DSMNSHJABSDJKJSBJASKAS HE REALLY SAID "I DONT THINK DOKYEOM KNOW OUR RELATIONSHIP" IM-" a fan wrote.

"dokyeom is doing younghee live (like seventeen did back in the day) while wearing boom boom jacket AND THE ENTIRE CAFETARIA MONITOR IS PLAYING BOOM BOOM MV AGSHSJDJ WHAT AN AMAZING CONCEPT AJAHAHAHA whole package" another fan commented.

"We need to add Hao to the mix to add to this 97z drama" a user replied.

Fans went as far as creating a fake Reddit thread to add some spice to the events that unfolded. It is quite wholesome to see such lore exist within a fandom. Fans left no stone unturned to tune into the events, which they dubbed as 'a K-drama episode.'

"r/WhatShouldIDo I(Younghee) am supposed to be on a date with the sweetest guy(28M) ever. But during our date he keeps calling his alleged best friend(28M) who he spends most of his days with but then he showed up to our date too. I think they might be in love with each other." a fan wrote.

"younghee and mingyu are so awkward w each other like (IK YALL ARE EXES FR)" another fan wrote.

"IM SO INVESTED IN THIS KDRAMA I NEED THE NEXT EPISODE ASAP!!!! HAHSHAHSHAHA I COULDNT STOP LAUGHING THE WHOLE TIME PLS" a user commented.

In one of the past Vlive sessions in 2016, SEVENTEEN member Mingyu started this story with Younghee. In the K-pop fan communities, the male idols often denote their fans as their 'girlfriends', often as an act of fan service and cute flirting during interactions. This lore about Mingyu's 'girlfriend' continues to date. But what is this lore? Let's find out!

Who is Younghee, SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and DK's secret girlfriend?

In the world of fanfiction, there are a variety of stories across genres that keep the protagonist nameless. These nameless protagonist characters are denoted as 'y/n', which means 'your name', directing the reader to insert their name there. This allows the reader(s) to insert themselves into the character and get an experience as if they are the protagonists.

Younghee is just another 'y/n' in this case. To anyone who still thinks that SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and DK are dating someone, or perhaps the same person, please note that this is just a running inside joke between the artist and the members. Here's a fan entry on X, which explains the lore in fewer words:

In other news, SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo enlisted in the military on April 3 this year. He is the second member, after Jeonghan, to enlist. S. Coups was exempted from military service last year, whereas Hoshi and Woozi are next in line for enlistment.

