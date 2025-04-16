"Seems like shade for real" — Internet reacts to Kesha reportedly getting Wendy's after their post about sending Katy Perry back to space goes viral

Kesha recently sparked conversation online after posting a selfie with a Wendy's cup on X on April 15, 2025, hours after the fast-food brand made a viral dig at Katy Perry's recent space trip.

The situation began when Katy Perry, who recently returned from an 11-minute Blue Origin space flight, was the subject of a tweet from Wendy's on April 14. The fast-food chain replied to a viral post about Perry with, "Can we send her back," later adding another tweet that parodied her 2008 hit single: "I kissed the ground and I liked it."

While Kesha's Wendy's selfie did not include a caption, the timing of her photo led many fans to speculate that she was subtly referencing Perry and indirectly aligning herself with Wendy's joke, as stated by Entertainment Weekly on April 15.

The online movement gained traction due to the complicated history between the two pop stars, particularly surrounding their professional connections with producer Dr. Luke. These tweets circulated widely across social media, generating mixed reactions.

"Seems like shade for real," one X user commented.

"Mind you Katy will always be more popular than her," another user wrote.

"Shes so shady and weird. not to mention shes a bigger flop than katy and her album will fail to chart within the top 100," another user said.

Several users on X criticized Kesha's post, calling it shady. Others defended Perry's spaceflight as a real accomplishment and even praised Wendy's. Some other users took this as just a light-hearted joke.

"Kesha always finds time for a delicious meal," an X user said.

"We love Wendy's!," a user wrote.

"She is my hero love you @KeshaRose," another person commented.

Katy Perry's 2024 album controversy over ties to Dr. Luke after Kesha's settlement

Wendy's post about sending Katy Perry back to space goes viral (image via X / @popcrave)

Kesha and Katy Perry's names have often been linked through their connections to music producer, Dr. Luke. In 2014, Kesha reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Luke, accusing him of alleged s*xual assault, battery, and emotional abuse. The case continued for nearly a decade and received widespread attention across the entertainment industry, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

In June 2023, Kesha and Dr. Luke reached a settlement. Kesha stated that she could not recount everything that happened, but was:

"Looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr. Luke also issued a statement denying all allegations. The case officially ended without an admission of guilt on either side.

However, the controversy did not fade entirely. In 2024, Katy Perry released her album 143, featuring multiple songs reportedly produced by Dr. Luke.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024, Perry defended the collaboration, explaining that she had worked with many different producers and that the songs were "authentic to [her] current emotions," as stated by Entertainment Weekly.

As of now, Katy Perry has not responded to Wendy's post or Kesha's photo. The Firework singer has continued to share content from her Blue Origin trip, including footage from inside the spacecraft and a thank-you message to her "space sisters."

According to News Pollstar, she is expected to continue promoting her album 143 with the 84-concert Lifetimes tour starting from April 23, 2025, in Mexico City and will conclude on December 7, 2025, in Abu Dhabi.

