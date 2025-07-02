“Beyoncè then her..? omgg this is scary”- Netizens react as Katy Perry nearly falls following prop mishap at her ‘Lifetimes Tour’

Pop superstar Katy Perry experienced a terrifying moment during her Lifetimes Tour performance in Adelaide when a stage prop malfunctioned, nearly causing her to fall mid-air. On June 29, 2025, the incident, filmed by several fans and shared widely online, gathered concern from netizens and comparisons to a similar scare involving Beyoncé just a day earlier.

This accident occurred at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre when Perry was on a large metallic globe designed to carry her high above the stage. During the ascent, there was a sudden snap in the spherical prop, in which it swung off to one side to the point of visible discomfort for the singer to keep her balance.

The crew members stopped the performance, switched off the lights and music, and ran to stabilize the equipment so Perry could descend safely. Just one day before Katy Perry’s near-fall in Adelaide, Beyoncè faced a similar scare during her Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Houston on June 28, 2025, when her flying car prop, a red Cadillac hanging in the air, tipped out of control.

CCTV footage recorded Beyoncé calmly shouting "stop" as the car tilted, holding on to the cables until the crew members lowered her safely back to the stage. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and she continued her performance shortly.

An X user @CynthiaErivo1 mentioned in a comment:

"Why is this happening to all the pop girls omg", another X user added.

"First Beyoncè now katy? oh our pop divas are in danger", an individual mentioned.

"Katy said “Beyoncé got her moment , let me try this too” 😂😂😂", another individual mentioned.

Multiple fans showed sympathy and relief when Katy Perry nearly fell during her Lifetimes Tour appearance. Many expressed gratitude that she was unharmed after the incident.

"Glad mother is safe", a fan echoed.

"KATY BABES BE CAREFUL THE WORLD NEEDS YOU💖", another fan stated.

"Very Glad she's safe," a netizen wrote.

Despite the incident, Perry resumed her concert shortly afterward, visibly shaken but unharmed.

Katy Perry's lifetime tour overview

Lifetimes Tour is the first world arena tour by Katy Perry since the Witness Tour in 2018 and began on April 23, 2025, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, and will tour North America, Australia, South America, and Europe until the final show on December 7, 2025.

Perry herself has characterised the tour as "Disneyland on wheels", as it also is a highly visual experience incorporating dazzling theatrics, extravagant costumes, aerial performances, acrobats, and audience participation.

Katy Perry is currently on the Australian leg of her Lifetimes Tour, performing in Brisbane on June 17–18, 2025—her first shows there since 2018. Tickets are nearly sold out, and the concerts feature a vibrant, video game-inspired style like her earlier shows.

The setlist includes 23 songs across five themed acts, with two fan-chosen “Choose Your Own Adventure” tracks. Fans can expect classic hits and new songs from her album 143, including Woman’s World, I’m His, He’s Mine, and Lifetimes.

As People reported, Perry has also completed the Australian leg, and next she will go on the North American tour, beginning with the concert in Denver on July 10, 2025, and several appearances in the states of the United States in July-August.

