"What's the beef with Labubus?"- Internet calls out Katy Perry over viral video of smacking a Labubu doll out of fan's hand

Pop singer Katy Perry has gone viral after she knocked a Labubu doll out of a fan's hand. The incident took place during one of Perry's The Lifetimes Tour concerts in Perth, Australia.

Ad

Videos circulating online show Perry singing her 2008 hit I'm Still Breathing, as she walked towards waving and cheering fans. One is seen holding a Labubu toy box. Upon seeing it, the songstress smacked it out of the fan's hands, stating:

"No Labubus!"

Notably, Labubu is a brand of collectible plush toys featuring elf monsters from Nordic folklore. They are the brainchild of Hong Kong-Belgian designer Kasing Lung.

Ad

Trending

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"Katy girl you didn’t have to do all that to poor little labubu! At least they got a chocolate after I guess. But damn what’s the beef with labubus you could’ve just ignored it lmao."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit/ u/parishiltonsfemur)

Many criticized Katy Perry, finding her actions rude.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Reddit/ u/parishiltonsfemur)

However, some came to Perry's defense.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Reddit/ u/parishiltonsfemur)

Katy Perry offered her fans Tim Tam chocolate biscuits during the concert

During her Perth concert, Katy Perry was handed a packet of Tim Tam chocolate biscuits (made by Australian biscuit company Arnott), according to the Daily Mail.

Ad

While she was singing her ballad, I'm Still Breathing, she opened the packet and took a bite of one of the treats. During one of the song's interludes, she told the crowd:

"This song is about a breakup, and this Tim Tam saved me. Thank you."

The singer then proceeded to kneel down and offer the biscuit to the front row crowd before launching into the song. Following her aforementioned interaction with fans, she continued to offer the Tim Tams, urging them to use "gentle hands."

Ad

Ad

As the clip went viral, the alleged fan came forward on TikTok to show the Labubu toy that Katy Perry knocked out of her hand. According to Pedestrian, TikTok user @ellietaraa shared a photo of the box alongside the message:

"omg this is the Labubu she slapped."

The Roar hitmaker later left a comment under the video with three devil emojis.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, fans speculate that Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom have broken up. Citing "sources," TMZ reported that the actor was excited to "let loose" at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's upcoming wedding as a "single man."

Ad

Notably, per the outlet, Perry, who is good friends with the couple, would not be attending due to her tour.

Katy Perry began dating the LOTR star in 2016, and they were engaged in February 2019. Their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born a year later.

Ad

Amid the rumors, Bloom, who is currently busy promoting his film Deep Cover, was spotted in Perth spending time with his daughter, according to Entertainment Now. Daisy has been with Perry as she tours in Australia, and Bloom's visit coincided with her shows.

Neither star has publicly commented on the breakup rumors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More