Are Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry married? Perez Hilton reacts to reports of the couple's alleged break-up

Rumors are swirling about the status of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship, with multiple sources claiming the couple is headed for a split. According to the New York Post, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019; however, they never officially tied the knot. The couple also welcomed a daughter together in August 2020.

As reported by Page Six on June 10, 2025, a source close to the couple told the outlet that their relationship was "over" and that they were waiting for Perry's Lifetimes tour to conclude before announcing their supposed split.

Media personality Perez Hilton admitted that he didn’t initially believe the first reports, but acknowledged the mounting evidence. In a YouTube video uploaded on June 11, 2025, he said:

"Katie Perry and Orlando Bloom are not married. But the superstar couple, soon-to-be a former couple, have a child together, young Daisy, and they have or had been together for many, many years... I first saw this headline from People, an exclusive. They claimed 'Katie Perry's stress over album and tour reportedly caused tension with Orlando Bloom.' Sources told the publication."

Hilton added that he believed the couple had orchestrated an "official soft launch".

"I viewed Katie and Orlando as super solid, they're very Buddha and Zen and meditating together and all of that," he stated.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship explored

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at the Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26, 2018 (Image via Getty)

According to the New York Post, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016 and got engaged three years later. In August 2020, they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove.

However, their relationship hasn’t been without turbulence—they briefly split in 2017 before reconciling. Perry opened up about their temporary break-up in a September 2024 Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting:

“We weren’t really in it from day one. He was in a way because he had just done a time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond.’”

Despite their struggles, the pair has frequently publicly addressed their desire to work through their issues. In September 2024, Katy Perry told People:

“Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly. It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. All right, let’s move on.’”

Orlando Bloom has also been candid about their clashes, telling Flaunt in 2023:

“We’re in two very different pools [for their work]. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity.”

On June 10, 2025, other sources, including People and Us Weekly, have also reported increasing tension between the two. As per the outlets, Katy Perry’s frustrations over her reportedly poorly received 143 album and lackluster tour reviews have strained her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

One other insider added that the couple has been increasingly spending time apart, with Bloom recently seen in Miami without Perry.

Neither Katy Perry nor Orlando Bloom has publicly addressed the split rumors, and their reps have not commented. Perry's Lifetimes tour is scheduled to conclude on December 7, 2025.

