Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom confirm split, emphasize on "co-parenting" to raise daughter Daisy

Days after multiple media outlets reported that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry had called off their 9-year-long relationship, representatives for both entities have confirmed the same via a statement on July 4, 2025.

According to Billboard's report dated July 4, 2025, Katy and Orlando's reps mentioned:

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

The statement continued:

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove] with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official in May the same year. During an episode of American Idol, Katy Perry shared that she and Orlando met over In-N-Out, the fast food joint at the Golden Globes. At the time, she had her security guard grab ten burgers only to be stopped by Orlando saying, "Hey, that's my burger!"

However, they split in 2017, and the Troy actor told ELLE UK during an interview in April that year, that despite breaking up, the two were friends. He added that not publicizing their split was a good way to set an example for kids and "show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

Tabloids spotted the singer and the actor together in February 2018 again, following which they made their joint red carpet debut in September, at the Gala for the Global Ocean.

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019, and the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in March 2020 via Katy's Never Worn White music video. Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020.

"We argue kinda hot and fast": When Katy Perry opened up about fights with Orlando Bloom, choosing him as a partner, and more

On September 19, 2024, Katy Perry made an appearance on Apple Music with Zane Lowe, where she talked about the kind of arguments she had with Orlando Bloom. The Firework singer mentioned at the time:

"Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast, and then cool really quickly. It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let’s move on.’"

She also called her family with Orlando a "loud" one, adding that they labelled themselves "the chaos crew." In her conversation with Zane Lowe, Katy Perry also put forth her two cents about Orlando Bloom as a partner.

"He's a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves. There's two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego. When the ego is running the show, then it's like, 'Whoa.' But when that's in check, then we're both something else," Katy mentioned.

Moreover, Katy shared that she had set her intentions for a partner under a full moon before attending the 2016 Golden Globes, and that she chose a rose quartz dress to attract someone she wanted.

The Last Friday Night singer also mentioned that one of the things she wrote down specifically for her future partner was for him to be adventurous, adding that she and Orlando "just jumped out of a helicopter together."

Katy Perry added that since she could see who Orlando Bloom was in the challenging moments of life, she chose him as her partner.

In other news, Katy Perry recently made headlines after getting teary-eyed while thanking her fans at one of the shows of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour in Australia on June 30, 2025.

Videos of the moment went viral, particularly because rumors of her split with Orlando Bloom had started making the rounds at the time.

