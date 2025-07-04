What was Candace Owens' opinion on Diddy trial? Podcaster says leaving out Kristina Khorram is like trying Epstein without Ghislaine Maxwell

One day after the jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial reached a verdict, American political commentator Candace Owens shared her views.

In an episode of Candace, uploaded on July 3, 2025, Owens expressed her belief that the seven-week-long trial was a "show trial" and a "fed operation," which is why she chose not to cover it.

Owens argued that key individuals named in lawsuits filed against Diddy, such as Lucian Grainge, the Universal executives, and the rapper's former chief executive, Kristina Khorram, were not called to testify, strengthening her argument that the trial was a "show trial."

She added that in the lawsuit filed by Diddy's former musician and producer, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., the rapper was portrayed as not being at the "top of the ring," making it sound more like a "fed operation."

"And so, it was a show trial because the feds are never going to reveal the feds that are in control of an operation," she added.

The former Daily Wire host pointed out that Khorram, who has been named in various allegations against Combs, was not called to testify. Candace argued that failing to bring Khorram into the trial is equivalent to not including Ghislaine Maxwell in the public trial of Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell was found guilty of helping Epstein with child sex trafficking and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

"Like that's how you know it was a show trial. So this whole fake, 'Oh my god, I can't believe he got away with it.' Of course, he got away with it. This was a fed operation. That is my viewpoint. I am never going to change it," Owens added.

Candace Owens calls Diddy the Jeffrey Epstein of the hip-hop world

Elsewhere in her video, Candace Owens called Diddy the Jeffrey Epstein of the hip-hop world, claiming he did what he was told to do. She added that viewers would never get any further information because the authorities have plotted a "show trial" for the public.

"I think he's the Jeffrey Epstein of the hip-hop world," Owens said.

She also reacted to reports of Diddy supporters spraying baby oil on themselves to celebrate the jury's verdict outside a Manhattan courthouse on July 2, an incident that was mentioned multiple times during the rapper's seven-week trial.

"There are people on the streets that are pouring baby oil on top of themselves. I'm not kidding. His fans and supporters, as a show of support. It's disgusting. I'm laughing at just the state of humanity today, and I'm maybe asking for a reset. We just need to like reset on humanity," Owens stated.

She continued pressing, speculating that it was a "show trial," and argued that its purpose was to make everyone feel like justice had been done.

"He [Diddy] got a jury of his peers, and they came back and thought he wasn't guilty, and then the feds keep doing what the feds do," Candace Owens added.

After an intense seven-week-long trial involving 34 witnesses, the jury reached a verdict on July 2, clearing the rapper of major charges like racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and convicting him of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, per CNN.

The rapper faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, though he could have faced life if convicted on the other three charges.

