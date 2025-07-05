"I am extremely traumatized. I do not know where to go from here" — Diddy's former chef calls jury verdict devastating

Diddy’s former chef, Jourdan Atkinson, has recently expressed her concern after the rapper was found not guilty of three charges during his ongoing trial on July 2, 2025. Notably, Jourdan posted a lineup of videos through her Instagram handle on July 3, claiming that she was feeling unsafe.

Ad

Jourdan said that she has witnessed Diddy’s behavior over the years and shared her opinion on the latest verdict at the court, as she stated,

“I would just like to say, that this is a grave miscarriage of justice. I want to be clear, as a victim, as a former employee of Sean Combs, I do not feel safe. I am extremely traumatized. I do not know where to go from here.”

Ad

Trending

The post featured a letter sent to Judge Arun Subramanian on July 2, 2025, where Jourdan wrote,

“This verdict is devastating. His release would be sending a dangerous message to all survivors and victims of these types of crimes.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Atkinson added a lengthy caption to her Instagram post, where she seemingly referred to Sean “Diddy” Combs by saying that no one can imagine the impact of a powerful individual. She said that it is a terrifying experience when someone receives a subpoena and is contacted by the legal team of a person who is being investigated for some reason.

Atkinson also recalled an incident from 2008, saying that she was allegedly assaulted by Sean Combs at the time. She further stated that the artist’s executives reportedly threatened her by telling her not to reveal the incident to anyone. Atkinson said she regrets not filing a lawsuit against Sean Combs and added,

Ad

“When I found out about the 2009 beating of Cassie my life was threatened. And I was told to keep my mouth shut. I believed that I would be unalived if I told about Cassie’s abuse. I remained silent. I failed Cassie. The video you all saw of him beating her was from 2016. He spent YEARS BEATING HER!”

Ad

Atkinson claimed that certain issues, such as women’s abuse and drug usage, have been common in the music and entertainment industry. She also mentioned that she is expecting Sean Combs to get sentenced to 20 years.

Jourdan Atkinson wrote a letter to the judge after the jury’s verdict on Diddy’s case

In her latest Instagram post, Jourdan Atkinson also added a few more photos, starting with a subpoena issued on March 19, 2024. Jourdan was asked to appear in court the following month. Apart from this, there was also a letter sent by Jourdan to Judge Arun Subramanian on July 2, 2025.

Ad

As mentioned, the jury’s verdict on the Diddy trial was declared the same day. Jordan said in the letter that she was worried about the fact that Sean Combs might get released after being found not guilty on three counts. She requested the judge to ensure that Combs is held in custody without bail until the sentencing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jourdan claimed that she was allegedly included among the witnesses who saw Sean’s alleged abusive behavior towards his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Jourdan seemingly referred to all those who testified in the case and added,

“Those of us who were subpoenaed are terrified at the possibility of his retaliation against us. I’d like to express how terrifying this whole ordeal has been for me personally. This past year and a half has been traumatizing.”

Ad

The live updates of the trial from CNN on July 2, 2025, stated that Diddy’s legal team tried to get him released as he was found guilty on two charges. However, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed the request, saying that the defense team could not prove that Combs wouldn’t be a danger to anyone.

Expand Tweet

According to People magazine, the bail request was made with a $1 million bond, and Diddy’s legal team assured the court that he would submit his passport and undergo drug tests. Meanwhile, Sean’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More