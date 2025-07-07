Wack100 thinks Diddy will reinstate his status as a successful businessman including taking back Revolt TV once he is out of prison

No Jumper podcast hosts Adam22 and Wack 100 recently discussed rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' partial acquittal and its implications for his businesses in the latest episode of The Adam & Wack Show, which aired on July 6, 2025.

Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking at the end of his seven-week trial on July 2, 2025. However, he was convicted on two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution" involving Jane and Cassie Ventura. During the recent episode, Wack 100 claimed that Diddy could return from his prison sentence and successfully rebuild his empire, including taking control of Revolt TV.

For the uninitiated, Diddy co-founded Revolt TV in 2013. He gave up his majority stake in June 2024, a month after CNN publicly released never-before-seen footage of him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in an LA hotel in 2016.

"As far as him as a businessman, let's think about it. He got another $100 million play. He got TV, he got movie he got a series...he don't need a mother f**king network...you think Puffy can't take his s**t to Revolt?" Wack 100 questioned.

When Adam argued that Diddy did not have control of Revolt TV anymore after giving up his majority stake, Wack insisted that the company was his regardless, adding:

"Revolt is his. Everybody in the building is who he put in the building."

However, Adam did not seem as convinced, claiming that the high-profile trial could tarnish Diddy's image in the public eye. Wack disagreed with this notion, arguing that "nobody cares" about the trial or the various allegations the rapper faced, as the case did not allegedly involve children or rape.

During her testimony in May 2025, Cassie Ventura alleged that Combs raped her in 2018 after they broke up for the final time. Ventura, one of the key witnesses for the prosecution, testified that she had been coerced into participating in "freak-offs" for the rapper's pleasure, alleging that she suffered constant abuse during her decade-long on-and-off relationship with Combs.

Diddy received a standing ovation from other inmates after partial acquittal

In a statement to People Magazine, Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's lead defense attorney, said the rapper received a standing ovation from fellow inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center after his partial acquittal.

“They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,'" Agnifilo said.

The lawyer added that his client was doing well after the verdict, saying that the rapper “realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on.”

“He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up,” Agnifilo added.

Combs was denied bail after his partial acquittal. His sentencing is tentatively set for October 3 this year, but the date could be moved up if the defense requests. Diddy faces a maximum 20-year sentence for the "transportation to engage in prostitution" charges.

Besides his criminal trial, Combs faces several civil lawsuits accusing him of abuse, assault, and rape. A male escort recently sued him and Ventura for alleged sex trafficking, claiming the singer was an “engaged participant." According to court documents published by TMZ, one day after the rapper's verdict, the lawsuit stated:

“Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts, but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others, including Plaintiff, to satisfy the sexually depraved desires of Defendant Combs and herself."

The escort also accused the pair of "drugging" and "manipulating" him. He is reportedly seeking compensation for alleged "psychological injury, emotional distress, medical bills, and loss of income."

