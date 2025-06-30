Diddy's escort claims he got Cassie pregnant in an explosive interview

Diddy and Cassie Ventura's alleged "freak-off" regular, Clayton Howard, has recently claimed that he got the latter pregnant during a marathon sex session. The former male escort, also known as "Dave," allegedly worked with Combs for almost a decade.

In a recent interview with Radar Online (posted on YouTube on June 28, 2025), Howard spoke about his time working for Diddy and Cassie. The ex-escort recalled that his job was to have sex with Ventura while the rapper watched and pleasured himself.

A revelation made by Howard during the discussion was that he allegedly got Cassie pregnant during his time working for the former couple. It was followed by the songstress aborting their child. "Dave" claimed that he always insisted on the two using condoms, but Ventura ditched protection once the two got close to each other.

Clayton alluded to the pregnancy and its aftermath in his new book, Cassie: Victim or Co-Conspirator. In the book, Combs' former escort wrote that he was in prison when Ventura opened up about her pregnancy because of unrelated parole violation charges.

"She told me that she had been pregnant and was sure it was my child. She started to cry and said she was sorry. She claimed that she hadn’t wanted to do it. I had no choice but to forgive her," he wrote.

Despite the pregnancy scare, Howard claimed Ventura started having unprotected intimate relations with him after his release from prison.

"She insisted on it. She told me she was on birth control now, so we didn’t have anything to worry about," he continued.

The ex-escort added that he "lost a lot of respect" for the R&B songstress because of her alleged insistence on having unprotected sex despite the "traumatic" pregnancy.

Clayton Howard's book, which was released on June 17, 2025, is available for $19.99 on Amazon.

Exotic dancer in Diddy's "freak-off" parties offers apology to Cassie

Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up - Source: Getty

Exotic male dancer, Sharay Hayes, has recently apologized to Cassie following his testimony in the Diddy trial. Hayes, who is also called The Punisher, spoke about a time in 2012 when Diddy hired him to create an "erotic scene" with Cassie at Trump Tower.

In a May 28 interview with CNN, Hayes was asked to comment on Cassie's harrowing testimony about her experience of Diddy's "freak-offs." The Punisher said:

"So just me knowing that as a man, you know, being raised by a single mom and a grandma, you know, just the thought of partaking in a scenario where a woman is possibly being abused is, is tough to hear. So, you know, I would just apologize to her and, you know, tell her I was really remorseful and regret if I contributed to a bad experience for her."

The Punisher added that he was remorseful for his presence at the parties, which he claimed worsened her suffering.

"I would apologize because I had no idea, or no indication what she was going through. And if, you know, obviously my involvement kind of furthered her suffering," he added.

Hayes' testimony revolved around his meeting with Cassie and Diddy for the first time at Trump Tower. The Punisher was reportedly hired to orchestrate a "sexy erotic scene" with the former. The rapper, meanwhile, watched from the corner of a room.

Cassie was reportedly in a bathrobe when she first met the erotic dancer. The furniture, meanwhile, was covered, and there was an ample supply of baby oil in the hotel room.

According to the testimony, The Punisher was reportedly instructed not to acknowledge Diddy's presence in the room, who was stationed at a corner in a veil. After the encounter, Ventura reportedly paid him $800.

In his interview with CNN, the dancer revealed that he was part of 12 such encounters with Diddy, including "freak-offs" in the rapper's New York mansion.

In September 2024, Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. As of the time of writing, both the defense and prosecution have rested their cases in the rapper's trial. The jury is expected to start its deliberations soon.

