"Feels like blood money now"— Diddy's alleged "freak-off" regular Anton Harden spills wild details, compares Jane experience to homemade adult films

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial has arguably become one of the biggest celebrity trials in the history of the music industry in recent times. The trial, which started in May, reached its conclusion on July 2, 2025, with several significant developments having occurred throughout this period.

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged “freak-off" regulars came forward to speak to the Daily Mail about their time. In an exclusive interview with the news outlet, Anton Harden, a male escort, revealed some wild details from the alleged sexual encounters that he had participated in with "Jane" at the direction of the 55-year-old rapper.

“I thought I was just there for a good time with consenting adults. If she was putting on an act, through coercion, that's super f*cked up and terrible. It almost feels like blood money now.”

The 31-year-old is also an OnlyFans star. Harden said that he began participating in the Diddy freak-offs in 2022. He confirmed that “Jane,” the ex-girlfriend and accuser of Sean Combs, had contacted him on Instagram for his services in October 2022.

“I was there for my penis. That's what I'm known for. She called him daddy and I was her gift, or something like that. He wanted you to exaggerate. He directed it like it was his own homemade porno.”

Male escort Anton Harden claims Diddy’s alleged “freak-offs” felt like an "adult film set"

The male escort claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs would direct the “freak-off” or “hotel nights” to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview published on June 25, 2025. Talking about the hotel room setups, he told the news outlet that they were bathed in red lights. He claimed that the beds would be covered in towels with a camera phone attached to a tripod for filming.

“It was almost like being on an adult film set. Diddy would tell you where to stand, at which angle, what to do. Go slower, go faster, oral or intercourse. He would direct her to apply the baby oil on herself or on me. Everything was very orchestrated by him. It was his show.”

Anton Harden said at one point that he thought that he was on an episode of Punk'd. Notably, he was only one of many escorts that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had hired for his alleged s*x parties, which reportedly usually involved baby oil, ketamine, lube, cocaine, and ecstasy.

According to the Daily Mail, the male escort was booked by Jane and Diddy for almost ten sessions. This was before the rapper was arrested on September 16, 2024. Anton also claimed that his payments were performance-based.

The male escort, who is a North Carolina native, revealed that he would not have gotten involved with the artist if he had known about the violent part. Remembering Jane’s behavior when he got invited to her place, Harden claimed:

“Jane was very inviting, she was all hugs and smiles, she made me a smoothie. I didn't notice any bruising or damage to her apartment, honestly.”

Anton Harden also talked about how he regretted participating in the alleged “freak-off” sessions for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. He also opened up about thinking of himself as being an “accomplice” to a crime.

“I’m not the judge. I don't know anything about the racketeering side of things. But hitting and manipulating women, if he's guilty of that, is fucked up. I'm embarrassed to say that I was the third party in that situation.”

Notably, Anton Harden was not called to take the witness stand in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial. However, Jane, during her testimony, told the court that he was the last of three male escorts that she had allegedly been forced to have s*xual encounters with.

After eight weeks of the high-profile trial, the verdict of Sean Combs' criminal case was announced on Wednesday. He was found guilty of transportation for prostitution of ex-girlfriends Cassie and Jane and not guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

According to BBC News, on July 3, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the rapper's bail plea, with October 3, 2025, set as a sentencing date. The artist now faces up to twenty years in prison.

