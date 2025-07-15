"She’s the subpoena queen"— Kjersti Flaa posts hilarious Blake Lively song featuring Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, Justin Baldoni, Candace Owens & more

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa posted a hilarious Blake Lively song featuring Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, Candace Owens, Justin Baldoni, and more on her YouTube channel on July 15, 2025.

The song was titled, SUBPOENA QUEEN and it highlighted how Lively’s legal team had subpoenaed several social media creators for their alleged involvement in her legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

"She’s the subpoena queen, tryin' to check my screen/ Wants my IP, my bank, my search routine/Calls it justice — I call it obscene/ While she's duckin’ her depo, behind a privacy screen/ Subpoena queen... oh, Blake, you’re seen," the lyrics stated.

Previously, on July 1, 2025, TMZ reported that a judge had granted Blake Lively permission to begin discovery in her ongoing legal war. As part of that process, her team began pursuing subpoenas against notable content creators believed to be part of a coordinated smear campaign orchestrated by Justin Baldoni

TMZ identified three well-known names caught in the crossfire: Andy Signore, Perez Hilton, and Candace Owens.

However, the lyrics of the song posted by Kjersti Flaa revealed that a total of sixteen creators, including Andy Signore, Candace Owens, and Perez Hilton, had allegedly been subpoenaed.

"Sixteen voices, all online/Truth-telling stories they can't define/ A wave of subpoenas out of the blue/From a Hollywood starlet—guess who?" the song stated.

Another standout revelation from the lyrics of SUBPOENA QUEEN was the source of the subpoenas themselves. Rather than arriving directly from Blake’s legal team, they were delivered to creators via platforms such as "Google" and "YouTube."

This detail was also confirmed by podcaster Andy Signore in a video posted on July 12, 2025.

In the video, Andy Signore displayed the email he received from Google, which informed him of the subpoena and the upcoming release of his data. He explained that other creators involved in commenting on the Baldoni-Lively drama had received similar notices.

What else do we know about the viral Blake Lively song posted by Kjersti Flaa and featuring Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, Justin Baldoni, Candace Owens, and others?

According to the lyrics, these creators are being targeted just for sharing the "truth" about Blake Lively’s case as it unfolded.

On March 13, 2025, Judge Lewis Liman agreed to Blake Lively’s request to limit certain discovery materials to "attorneys’ eyes only." This meant that her text messages and other sensitive information exchanged during the discovery process would be accessible only to Justin Baldoni’s counsel in the discovery process ( as per Variety report dated March 13, 2025).

Referring to this ruling, the song shared by Kjersti Flaa noted how the actress was eager to shield her communications while simultaneously subpoenaing content creators for their private information.

"She don’t want her texts exposed / But she wants our bank info?… Emails, names, AdSense pay / why you wanna know who clicked today? / Asking Google for a list of fans / Is this Hollywood or a surveillance plan?" the lyrics stated.

The song further explained that Blake Lively’s legal team might justify these subpoenas in the name of “safety” and enforcing the "law", claiming they were attempting to determine if content creators had ties to Justin Baldoni’s alleged campaign. However, the song argued that the move was “a desperate flaw” in trying to prove something that didn’t exist.

It further suggested that Lively’s team had “weaponized” the discovery process—essentially “fishing in the sea” for anything from “gossip” to “truth” to “privacy.”

In fact, the lyrics alleged that the subpoenas served to content creators like Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, Candace Owens, and others were not even legal necessities, but rather a tactic used by Lively’s team to silence commentary that the actress and her counsel “didn’t agree” with.

One stanza of the song also highlighted how creators like Candace Owens, Andy Signore, and Perez Hilton were being portrayed as part of a secretive alliance for discussing news reports and publicly available data on the case.

"Creators grouped like a secret team / But we ain’t a cartel — just chasing dreams… Creators rise, we won’t be shamed / We’re not the ones who should be blamed / You want our lives on PDF / But you’re the one who left the mess," the lyrics stated.

Additionally, the song shared by Kjersti Flaa also included a stanza toward the end that explicitly called Lively the “subpoena queen,” accusing her of trying to control the narrative while shielding her actions from scrutiny.

"She’s the subpoena queen, wants control of the scene / Trying to turn the truth into something mean / Asking YouTube for all my routine / While her own team’s hiding behind a legal screen / Subpoena queen… that’s not pristine," the lyrics stated.

The SUBPOENA QUEEN song closed with the following lines:

"So take your lawsuit, take your spin / But we won’t fold, we’ll fight and win / You can subpoena all day long / But free speech beats a vanity con / Subpoena queen… Blake’s watching my screen / Truth don’t scare, it shines serene."

This final message of defiance asserted that no matter how many subpoenas were served, the right to speak freely would not be silenced. Creators like Kjersti Flaa, Andy Signore, Candace Owens, and Perez Hilton would continue discussing the latest revelations in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal saga.

Blake Lively is currently embroiled in a heated legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. The dispute began when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of launching a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit, alleging defamation and extortion by Lively and her husband. The trial is set to begin on March 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, podcasters such as Kjersti Flaa, Andy Signore, Candace Owens, and Perez Hilton are busy with their respective YouTube channels.

Andy Signore discusses entertainment and pop culture on his YouTube channel Popcorned Planet, while Candace Owens explores political and cultural issues on her self-titled podcast. Perez Hilton continues to report celebrity news on his channel. Meanwhile, Kjersti Flaa hosts Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa, where she delves into the hidden realities of fame, power, and Hollywood culture.

