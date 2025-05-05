"They kept the comments on for this one": Kjersti Flaa quips about Blake Lively's Instagram post revealing Another Simple Favor's streaming milestone

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa released the latest episode of her Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast on May 4, 2025. During the episode, Flaa spoke about Blake Lively's latest film Another Simple Favor as well as Lively's Instagram post about the film's streaming milestone.

"And they kept the comments on for this one," Flaa added.

Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018 mystery A Simple Favor, officially premiered on May 1, 2025, and is currently streaming on Prime Video. The official accounts of Blake Lively, Amazon MGM Studios, and A Simple Favor, shared a collaborative post highlighting the film’s early success on May 3, 2025.

"Raise a martini glass. Another Simple Favor is #1 Worldwide on Prime Video," the Instagram caption read.

Referring to the celebratory Instagram post, Flaa shared her thoughts on the film’s number-one ranking on Prime Video. While acknowledging the achievement, she expressed skepticism about the milestone's significance, given the current slate of competing releases on the platform.

"I don't know if that's a big deal or not because I don't know if they have any other big movies coming to their streaming right now, but Blake Lively was posting really proudly about it," Kjersti Flaa remarked

She explained that although the collaborative Instagram post did not turn off the comment section, the comments were filtered and positive only. She noted that someone was "working really hard to get rid of" the negative comments.

Kjersti Flaa reviews Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor, calls it "really bad"

Blake Lively at the "It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

In her podcast episode, journalist Kjersti Flaa stated that she had watched the Blake Lively starrer Another Simple Favor and thought that it was “really bad." She added that people "really don't have to" watch the film unless they want to "throw away two hours of [their] life on garbage."

"It got a lot of one-star reviews and I completely get it," Kjersti Flaa added.

The Huffington Post shared a review of the film on May 2, 2025, stating that viewers "simply didn’t need" the "follow-up to A Simple Favor." The review added that there was "nothing in this sequel," calling it "unfortunate and unnecessary."

"The best thing the A Simple Favor franchise could do is end its run here with Another Simple Favor. Two movies are two more than we ever needed," the review added.

Referring to this review, Kjersti Flaa stated that she read the Huffington Post article that called Another Simple Favor "another terrible, useless sequel." She said that it was "exactly" how she would describe it.

The journalist also critiqued the film’s style and performances, suggesting that the acting was "very theatrical", exaggerated, and lacked authenticity. She noted that there was no real dialogue and everything was "just like over-the-top."

Flaa also explained that the plot and the twist were not up to the mark and felt pretty "dumb and stupid" to her. She highlighted a specific plot twist in the movie that she found especially implausible because of the physical appearance of Lively's characters.

"Blake Lively has a triplet. Uh, she also has a twin...one of the triplets shows up and she has a mole exactly on the same spot on the face as Blake Lively’s character Emily does. Have you ever met twins that have the same mole on their face?" she said.

However, Flaa conceded that the film had one redeeming quality—its location.

"In this whole movie, there’s only one good thing about it, and that is Capri, " Kjersti Flaa remarked.

Currently, Blake Lively is busy with the promotional run of her latest movie Another Simple Favor. She is also entangled in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the trial for which is scheduled on March 9, 2026.

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa shares regular videos on her Flaasome Talk podcast channel where she also discusses regular updates on Blake Lively's case.

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More