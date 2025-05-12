"He wanted views, as simple as that": Kjersti Flaa reacts as Seth Meyers breaks silence on controversial Blake Lively interview 

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa weighed in on Blake Lively's recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, during the May 11, 2025 episode of her podcast, Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa. Highlighting her analysis of Meyers’ intentions behind hosting Lively on the show, Flaa remarked:

"I’m sure he put her on his show because he wanted views, as simple as that."

According to an article by Deadline dated May 2, 2025, Lively appeared on the May 1, 2025, episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. As per the report, this interview marked one of Lively’s first public appearances since her 2024 lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, in which she alleged retaliation and a smear campaign after she reported sexual harassment claims.

Referring to this interview in her podcast episode, Flaa said that every Thursday, Meyers typically hosted a "review of mistakes” segment, where he reflected on the week’s show events. Regarding the Blake Lively interview, Flaa noted that while Meyers touched on the topic, he avoided acknowledging the interview directly or expressing thoughts on his decision to host Lively.

Flaa explained that Seth Meyers "basically made a joke" about the video of the interview with Blake Lively, as he joked that the comments section was disabled due to a technician spilling coffee on the keyboard.

"Seth Meyers is trying to get away with this by blaming it on someone else... He never addressed why that comment section was shut down and that he had any regrets whatsoever on putting her on his show," she added.

Flaa further claimed that Seth Meyers’ primary motivation for inviting Blake Lively onto his show was not journalistic intent or support, but the desire to be the "first host who had Blake Lively on as a guest since this scandal started."

Blake Lively reflects on her “intense year” on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show, says her children helped her get through it

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Blake Lively appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers show to promote her new film Another Simple Favor. While the discussion began with her latest cinematic project, it took a more personal turn as host Seth Meyers acknowledged the difficult year the actress had been through — referencing her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

When Seth Meyers asked the Gossip Girl alum about her year, the latter remarked that she would not be able to share many details because of legal constraints. But the actress did not shy away from speaking about the emotional turbulence she had endured, adding how the year had "been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows" of her life.

The actress also reflected on the broader implications of her decision to come forward and speak out, adding how "many women around" her were "afraid to speak" out. She explained that they were "afraid to share their experiences" because of an ingrained notion deliberately cultivated to suppress their voices.

"And I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences, and fear is by design, it’s what keeps us silent," she explained.

However, Blake Lively emphasized that she was fortunate to have the privilege of having a platform and the ability to speak out, because "many people don’t have the opportunity to speak." During the interview, she further explained that the "women who have had the ability to use their voice" inspired her to stay "strong" and speak up.

When Seth Meyers asked Blake Lively about how she was personally coping with the weight of it all, Lively turned to what grounded her most — her family. She shared how her children had helped her navigate an especially difficult chapter.

"No surprise, I’ve had a pretty intense year. And they’re just my lifeline. No matter what day I’m having, I have to be Disneyland everyday for them. It’s the best," she said.

American actress Blake Lively has been embroiled in a multi-case legal dispute since December with actor and director Justin Baldoni, her co-star from the 2024 film It Ends With Us. Lively had sued Baldoni and his production company for alleged sexual harassment on set and running a smear campaign against her.

In retaliation, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation counter-lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging that the couple "hijacked" his film and attempted to "destroy" his career, as per CNN.

At present, Blake Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni is in the pre-trial stage, scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

Comedian and television writer Seth Meyers hosts Late Night with Seth Meyers, a late-night talk show on NBC that he has been hosting since February 2014.

