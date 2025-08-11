“This is a new low”- Perez Hilton slams Blake Lively’s “unethical and deplorable” lawyer for including pictures of his kids in new filing

As part of her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively issued subpoenas last month to Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, and Andy Signore, alleging that Baldoni’s team had collaborated with influencers to orchestrate a smear campaign against her. In response, Hilton filed a court motion to quash the subpoena, citing privacy concerns.

On August 5, Blake Lively's lawyers filed a new motion in court, in which they alleged that Hilton had published over 500 videos about the Gossip Girl alum that were "disparaging" in nature. Hilton has been commenting on the filing since then. However, in his August 10 video, the podcaster expressed his concerns regarding his children. Before diving deep, he started the video by saying,

"This is a new low for her and her bestie, the judge."

Ahead in the video, he explained his concerns and said,

"I am, however, worried about her exposing my kids to real risk... Deplorable lawyers included multiple pictures of my young children. They are now on the court docket, where dangerous individuals are obsessively monitoring this case. And I'm not exaggerating. It's real."

Perez Hilton claimed that he raised his concerns with the judge, but they were “ignored.” He said he wrote a letter to the judge in a language that the judge did not appreciate. However, Hilton stated that he later sent another letter to Judge Liman, reiterating his concerns. The pop culture commentator read an excerpt from the letter, which said,

"Judge Liman, I, Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., write as a nonparty in Lively versus Wayfairer Studios to respectfully inform the court that Blake Lively and her legal team have endangered the safety of my minor children, and immediate action is needed. I repeat, immediate action is needed. On August 6th, I previously shared this serious concern with your honor, but that was ignored."

Further in the letter, Hilton added that he was aware that his "colorful language" may have played a role in disregarding his letter. He shared that he had filed a new letter in a language that was in accordance with "your honor's instructions."

Hilton went on to write in the letter that he would share the communication publicly and share with the press about how the court responded to his "sensible and pressing request."

Perez Hilton questioned the relevance of including his children's photos in Blake Lively's lawyer's new filing

Screenshot from Perez Hilton video (Image via YouTube/Perez Hilton)

In the video, Perez Hilton said he was not “worried” about the legal proceedings and would protect his sources’ identities even if it meant facing imprisonment. However, he expressed concern for his children’s safety and questioned the rationale behind placing their photos on the court docket.

"I am genuinely worried for the safety of my 12-year-old son, 10-year-old daughter, and 7-year-old daughter. At the behest of Miss Lively, her lawyers filed on your docket multiple pictures of my children. Why? How is that relevant to this case whatsoever?" Hilton said.

The podcaster said that, in his letter, he had cited the "attempted kidnapping" of Steve Sarowitz's daughter and the alleged receipt of "death threats" to some other parties and non-parties in the Blake Lively case. Hilton claimed that he wrote,

"In addition to the scary kidnapping threat, Mr. Sorowitz also had a fire intentionally set at his home by a deranged criminal in May of this year... And many of the parties and nonparties as well in this litigation have received death threats in 2025. You can confirm that with the Wayfarer defendants, as the media has reported on these threats."

In his letter, Perez Hilton requested that the court demand Blake Lively's counsel to refile the docket without the pictures of his children.

Perez Hilton has long been a critic of Blake Lively and has also taken aim at Judge Liman. In his controversial letter, he referred to the judge as “a clown” and also accused him of favoring Lively.

