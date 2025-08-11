Is Blake Lively’s deposition transcript available to public? Kjersti Flaa claims her "whole lawsuit" is for getting actress' "reputation back"

After her July 31 deposition, Blake Lively’s legal team accused Justin Baldoni’s lawyers of uploading the entire sealed transcript to the court’s public docket. They claimed that in filing a motion related to a discovery dispute, Baldoni’s lawyers attached the full transcript as an exhibit, even though only two pages were referenced.

Lively’s lawyers argued that this move was meant to “create a media circus” and filed for the transcript’s removal. On Friday, August 8, Judge Lewis Liman ordered that Blake Lively’s deposition transcript be taken off the public docket, stating that its inclusion seemed intended to “invite public speculation and scandal.”

Entertainment journalist and podcaster Kjersti Flaa responded to this in her August 10 YouTube video. While reporting on the issue, Flaa questioned why Lively wanted her sworn statement removed from the public record, adding that didn't Blake Lively want people to "hear her own words"?

"So what is she hiding? I don't know. This whole thing is so ridiculous. And what they're doing continuously doing is accusing them of this PR tactic. And this is all for PR spin. Well, this whole lawsuit is for PR purposes to get Blake Lively's reputation back on track," Kjersti Flaa said.

Flaa continued by saying that Justin Baldoni's lawyer "knew" that attaching the deposition transcript would be a "big risk" because there was a high chance that the judge would strike it down.

She said that if Blake Lively's team did "fight" to remove the document, that would give the impression that Lively is hiding something. However, if they didn't fight, then the media might have "taken it out of context."

"I think they achieved exactly what they wanted to achieve here, you know, saying that why doesn't she want any of this to be public if it's Why so? For Blake, this was kind of a damned if you do, damned if you don't kind of situation," Kjersti Flaa said.

What did Kjersti Flaa say about Perez Hilton, whom Blake Lively subpoenaed?

Kjersti Flaa talking about Perez Hilton's case (Image via YouTube/ Kjersti Flaa)

In the August 10 episode of Flaasome Talk, Kjersti Flaa discussed Perez Hilton's legal challenges, in which he was recently caught after Blake Lively issued a subpoena to gather information on whether he was in contact with Baldoni's team and working on an alleged smear campaign against Lively.

Kjersti Flaa reported that Hilton filed a motion to quash the subpoena and later sent some letters to the judge, using language the judge found to be "disrespectful." Flaa said that Hilton claimed "journalistic privilege" to quash the subpoena, but his language could "backfire" on him. She said,

"I think some of this could actually backfire on him because now Blake Lively's team is saying, 'Look, he's not a journalist. He is an influencer or he is a gossip blogger... I think if you want to be treated as a journalist, that's not a good look. And also, when he presents himself, he calls himself the original influencer."

Flaa added that if Lively's team manages to take away "journalistic privilege," then Hilton won't be able to "fight" the subpoena in court, and he might have to provide all the information Lively seeks.

Kjersti Flaa was among the influencers notified by Google that Lively had subpoenaed the company seeking information about them. However, in her recent video, Flaa stated that Lively’s team had withdrawn the subpoena.

