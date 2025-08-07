Blackface Blake, Ku Klux Khaleesi, and more: Blake Lively slams Perez Hilton in court for allegedly making over 500 videos & calling her names

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton was called out by It Ends With Us actress Blake Lively for allegedly making over 500 videos about her and calling her names, including Blackface Blake, Ku Klux Khaleesi, and more. According to US Weekly, the actress slammed the media personality for refusing to answer the subpoena that she had issued amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.In a new court filing, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, A Simple Favor actress, blasted Perez Hilton and demanded that he produce the documents immediately, in which he allegedly dragged her name. In her new motion, as per the news outlet, Lively claimed that Hilton had worked with Justin Baldoni’s team to create negative videos and stories about her.&quot;Since August 2024, Mr. Hilton has posted more than 500 videos, 400 headlines, and hundreds of other comments about Ms. Lively on his various platforms, and his Website includes a tab on its landing page and an entire subpage dedicated to Ms. Lively,&quot; read the court filing.Blake Lively’s lawyers further argued that Perez Hilton was using his platform and voice to call the actress awful names amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.&quot;Hilton’s videos are punctuated by name-calling, Ms. Lively, coining mocking terms for her, including 'Blackface Blake,' 'Lying Lively,' 'Ku Klux Khaleesi,' and 'Litigious Lively,'&quot; the actress’ legal team wrote.In the motion, Blake Lively also claimed that the media personality had labelled her a “bully” and called her claims of retaliation “non-existent.” Meanwhile, last month, Hilton attempted to quash the subpoena from Blake Lively due to privacy concerns.How has Perez Hilton reacted to Blake Lively's new motion?On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Perez Hilton took to X and responded to US Weekly’s headline reporting Blake Lively’s new court filing against him. After the news outlet titled their report as Blake Lively Slams Perez Hilton in Court for Calling Her ‘Ku Klux Khaleesi’, Says He’s Not a Journalist, the media personality wrote in a tweet:“Obsessed with this #BlakeLively headline! Momentum is building!!! Thank you, Us Weekly!”Hilton also responded to the Age of Adeline actresses’ latest court filings in a YouTube video posted on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. He confirmed the filing of two new legal actions and read his letters to Judge Lewis J. Liman in the video.Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s new court filing came after the 47-year-old YouTube content creator reportedly filed court documents and pleaded for a protective order against the actress on July 29, 2025, as per Us Weekly.“I am a journalist, content creator, and media commentator doing my job and exercising my legally protected rights,” Hilton noted in his court filing.Notably, the actress’s legal team subpoenaed not only Perez Hilton but also other notable content creators, including Candace Owens. They were asked to turn over a variety of documents and communications to get answers to the claims of the alleged smear campaign that these popular media personalities participated in.The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni began when the former sued the latter for s*xual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us in December 2024. Notably, Baldoni has denied her claims and any wrongdoing. The trial is set to begin in March 2026.