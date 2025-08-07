"Just evil!"- Perez Hilton blasts Alexia Telles accused of murdering longtime girlfriend & staging it as suicide in shocking case

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to the shocking case of Alexia Telles, an Illinois woman who killed her girlfriend and staged the death to look like a suicide. According to a July 21, 2025, article by People, 28-year-old Telles was sentenced to 30 years in prison. As per the news outlet, Telles pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Annissa Ellen-Williams in 2023. This was announced in a press release by the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office on July 10, 2025.On Thursday, August 7, 2025, Perez Hilton took to X and slammed Telles for trying to stage the murder of her own girlfriend as a suicide.“Some people are just evil!” Perez wrote.Notably, as per prosecutors, Alexia Telles was arrested and charged back in February 2023. The arrest took place after she arrived at her place in Oswego, Illinois, alongside her girlfriend, Ellen-Williams. As per the press release, the victim had suffered a traumatic head wound and was later pronounced dead despite medical personnel's life-saving efforts.Meanwhile, an investigation was also conducted, and it led to the revelation that the couple had a quarrel. Prosecutors said that Telles and Ellen-Williams had allegedly gotten into an argument when the victim was driving.Notably, evidence, including forensic tests and digital records, led investigators to the conclusion that Alexia Telles had intentionally killed her girlfriend. According to the press release, Telles later confessed to murdering the victim and attempted to stage it as a suicide in her statement.Perez Hilton labels Alexia Telles murdering Annissa Ellen-Williams a “terrible situation”The 47-year-old media personality took to his website and discussed the imprisonment of Alexia Telles. In his blog, Perez Hilton noted that Telles will spend 30 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge involving her longtime girlfriend.“Seriously — what a terrible situation, and especially at the hands of someone who supposedly loved her… We send all our condolences to Annissa’s family members, friends, and loved ones,” the YouTube personality wrote in his blog.Meanwhile, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis commented on Telles’ guilty plea in a press release.“These cases can be difficult to prosecute because only two people know exactly what occurred that fateful night. However, the investigative work done by law enforcement and the Coroner’s Office led to the successful prosecution of Telles for the murder of Ms. Ellen-Williams,” Weis stated.Detailing the incarceration of Telles, Eric Weis noted that the prison sentence will see to it that the “justice is served” and that the victim’s family does not have to go through the “pain of a trial.” The press release also stated that Telles has accepted responsibility for the “heartless act” that she committed against an individual whom she “professed” to care for.According to ABC 7 Chicago, Judge Jody Gleason of Illinois sentenced Telles to the Illinois Department of Corrections, and she will have to complete 100% of her prison sentence.Besides the prison sentence, the now-convicted Alexia Telles will also be subject to three years of mandatory supervision after completing her jail time.