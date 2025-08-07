Is Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband sick? Perez Hilton reacts to singer postponing Las Vegas residency, claims there’s a “sad and real solid excuse” for it

Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency took an unexpected pause, as the singer announced the postponement of all remaining August dates for her Studio Sessions concert series. Reacting to this announcement, podcaster Perez Hilton shared a video on August 7, 2025, via his YouTube channel, where he remarked:

"Kelly has just cancelled all of her shows for August. That’s the bad news…. I don’t think they will be mad because she gave a sad and real solid excuse for this cancellation /postponement."

The Stronger singer shared the news of the postponement on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, via an Instagram post. She cited ongoing family health concerns as the reason behind her decision.

In her statement, Clarkson also confirmed that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had been ill. She further added that she needed to be "fully present" for her family during this difficult time.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the show,s and I so appreciate your grace, kindnes,s and understanding," the singer wrote wrote.

Kelly Clarkson confirms cancellation of Las Vegas residency (Image via Instagram/ @kellyclarkson)

Referring to this announcement, Hilton, in his video, pointed out the reassuring choice of words in Clarkson’s statement. He noted that she used the word “postponed” rather than “cancelled”. This gave fans hope that the performances would be rescheduled in the future.

Acknowledging Clarkson and Blackstock’s complicated relationship, Hilton reminded viewers that despite their “very messy split,” he was still the father of her children. This justified her decision to step back from work and spend time with family.

Hilton also connected Clarkson’s announcement to her recent pattern of absences from The Kelly Clarkson Show. He observed that while rumors about Blackstock’s health had circulated for months, this was the first time Clarkson publicly addressed it. Her statement, while confirming the cause of the delay, remained deliberately vague, an approach Hilton viewed as respectful.

"Her ex-husband's health had been rumored for a while now, but today marks the first time that Kelly has publicly spoken about it. And her statement was specific…But it was also vague cuz it's not really her business to share his private business, his health issues," he explained.

More on Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency cancellations

Kelly Clarkson at Caesars Palace ( Image via Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson has postponed the August dates of her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As per Billboard, the canceled shows include performances scheduled for August 8 and 9, and August 15 and 16.

Additionally, this latest postponement came just a month after Clarkson abruptly canceled the opening night of her residency on July 4. It was done only 90 minutes before she was set to take the stage. Fans were left disappointed, but Clarkson later explained that intense rehearsals had taken a toll on her voice.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," she said at the time.

Clarkson shared that the vocal strain wasn’t something she could ignore. In her own words:

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve."

She emphasized that risking long-term vocal damage was simply not an option:

"I want the shows to be perfect for y’all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage," she said.

According to a Vegas insider quoted in a Page Six report dated July 8, Kelly Clarkson was known for her powerhouse vocals, who “belts out every single note”. Her performance style put significant strain on her vocal cords. The insider added that Clarkson had previously come “incredibly close” to needing surgery due to vocal stress.

Despite the rocky start, Clarkson returned to the stage on July 11 to officially kick off the Studio Sessions residency. The night went off without a hitch, with the singer teasing a future live album based on the performances.

"We’re having a good time, as if we were literally in the studio creating a live record, which I’m going [to] sell this [as] one day," she said.

The Studio Sessions residency was first announced in early February, with Clarkson expressing excitement about returning to Las Vegas. Previously, she had successful runs at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Casino in 2023 and 2024.

Although Kelly Clarkson’s August shows are currently canceled, she is expected to resume her residency in November performances scheduled for November 7-8 and 14-15. As of now, no replacement dates for the postponed August shows have been announced.

