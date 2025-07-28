"Cancelling a night in Manchester to make a TikTok" — Internet reacts to Drake and Central Cee appearing in a TikTok on their song ‘Which One’

On Sunday, July 27, Drake shared a TikTok video made by Central Cee on his Instagram story. In the video, both artists lip-synced the lyrics of their latest collaboration, Which One, alongside English footballer Cole Palmer.The lyrics in the video are as follows:&quot;God forbid a girl’s tryna have fun/ I got X, if you wanna take drugs/ You wanna have s*x or do you wanna make love/ Which one, which one, which one, which one?&quot;The TikTok was also shared by @realalmightee on X and has since gone viral, with more than 423K views and 4.4K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:exiige @IEXiiGELINKCancelling a night in Manchester to make a TikTok whilst still being in Manchester 😭Some netizens seemed disappointed at the TikTok video after Drizzy cancelled his Manchester concert for Monday, July 28.For the unversed, the OVO rapper played in Manchester's Co-op Live Arena on two consecutive nights over the weekend (July 25 and 26), but had to postpone Monday's show to next month, NME reports.&quot;Bro cancelled his tour to make a tiktok&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;I can see this being a trend on TikTok&quot; - added another.&quot;Bawhahahahahaaaa their goat is tryna get a tiktok trend off of his new song! My GOAT is selling out stadiums without any cancelations! &amp; he dont need to do extras to trend cuz he trends automatically whenever he drops!!...&quot;them superpowers get neutralized&quot; - wrote a third one.&quot;Never seen bro make a tik tok&quot; - replied a fourth one.Meanwhile, others seemed unhappy about Cole Palmer's presence in the TikTok video not being acknowledged according to their expectations.&quot;*drake, central cee and cole palmer made a tik tok to their new song which one&quot; - posted a fifth user.&quot;next time mention Cole Palmer you tw*t&quot; - remarked a sixth one.&quot;palmer looking like a good example&quot; - commented a seventh netizen.Drake's third Manchester show will now take place on August 5A statement released by Drake's team regarding the cancellation of his Manchester concert on Monday (July 28) revealed &quot;unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics&quot; as the reason behind it.According to the statement, the Manchester event has been rescheduled for next month and will take place next week on Tuesday, August 5. Per NME, Drizzy had a show scheduled in Sweden (Gothenburg) on Sunday, July 27, which caused problems in his return travel to Manchester in time for the show.The changes in Drake's tour schedule come after the Canadian rapper dropped the second single off his upcoming album, Iceman, last week. The new song, titled Which One, features British rapper Central Cee.In the track, Drake appears to be addressing a potential love interest, convincing her how she's different from the other girls, possibly her friends, around her.Which One marks the second collaboration between Drizzy and Central Cee. Before this, the rappers came together two years ago (in July 2023), creating On the Radar Freestyle in collaboration. The song debuted at number 80 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.