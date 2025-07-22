  • home icon
  • Music
  • "A lot of crying to do" — Internet reacts to Drake confirming his next album is titled "Iceman" and that "we got a lot to talk about"

"A lot of crying to do" — Internet reacts to Drake confirming his next album is titled "Iceman" and that "we got a lot to talk about"

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 22, 2025 12:26 GMT
Drake
Drake confirms his next album is titled Iceman (Image via Getty)

Drake has confirmed that his highly anticipated album is titled Iceman. The rapper has been teasing his album on and off via his social media and with the release of his latest single What Did I Miss?.

Ad

The God's Plan rapper recently performed in Birmingham as part of $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour, alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR. He addressed the crowd during the July 21, 2025, show and said:

“I’m working on my album ‘Iceman’, we got a lot to talk about.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Videos of Drizzy announcing the album have since gone viral, and netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the same. An X user wrote:

"A lot of crying to do"
Ad
"We got alot to cry about girlllll lol," another netizen commented.

Moreover, some internet users called out the Canadian artist, claiming that he has been rapping about the same things repeatedly. They speculated that he would do the same on Iceman.

"Same old, spending money on strippers and singing about his friends not loving him no more," an internet user stated.
Ad
"Damn drizzy not the whole comment section already knowing what you finna talk about😭😭😭😭😭," another internet user said.

On the other hand, Drizzy's fans posted encouraging comments ahead of the rapper dropping his next album.

"Drake cooking up. These other artists are doing surprise album drops and rushing their release, because they don’t want to drop anywhere close to when Drake does. Once Drake started his album rollout it sped up everyone else timeline in the music industry," a netizen tweeted.
Ad
"ICEMAN already sounds like a vibe! Wonder if @DavidSmithX1 will react to this—he always has the best takes on Drake’s drops," another netizen expressed.

When did Drake first hint at Iceman? Decoding details about the rapper's hints concerning his upcoming album

Ad

While Drake announced he's working on a new album called Iceman during his recent concert in Birmingham, the rapper has been teasing the album directly and indirectly via his social media and livestream.

One of the first instances that caught fans' attention was a carousel of pictures that Drizzy posted on Instagram on May 24, 2025. The carousel featured some of the rapper's watches and jewellery, as well as NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin's No. 44 jersey, among other cryptic photos.

Ad

At the time, netizens and media outlets began speculating that the Passionfruit rapper was teasing an album, given that he captioned the carousel "I C E M A N." According to XXL Magazine, bedazzled accessories could be a reference to iced-out jewelry and there was another hint that George Gervin was nicknamed "the Iceman" in his prime.

Additionally, Drizzy dropped a single called What Did I Miss? via a livestream on July 4, 2025. While the rapper reportedly took indirect shots at those who didn't stand by him during his feud with Kendrick Lamar, it was interesting to note that the livestream on which the single was released was titled "Iceman Episode 1."

Ad

Moreover, back in April 2025, the Canadian artist appeared on a livestream with Adin Ross where he sported a hoodie reading "ICEMAN KIMI" as a nod to F1 icon Kimi Räikkönen and seemingly a subtle nod to his upcoming album.

Drake headlined the Wireless Festival in London from July 11 to July 13, 2025. He will be performing across the U.K. with PARTYNEXTDOOR, given the two are on $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour, scheduled from July 20 to August 4, 2025.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications