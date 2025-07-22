"A lot of crying to do" — Internet reacts to Drake confirming his next album is titled "Iceman" and that "we got a lot to talk about"

Drake has confirmed that his highly anticipated album is titled Iceman. The rapper has been teasing his album on and off via his social media and with the release of his latest single What Did I Miss?.The God's Plan rapper recently performed in Birmingham as part of $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour, alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR. He addressed the crowd during the July 21, 2025, show and said:“I’m working on my album ‘Iceman’, we got a lot to talk about.”Videos of Drizzy announcing the album have since gone viral, and netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the same. An X user wrote:&quot;A lot of crying to do&quot;ClevelandsOwn @MistaFletchLINKA lot of crying to do&quot;We got alot to cry about girlllll lol,&quot; another netizen commented.Moreover, some internet users called out the Canadian artist, claiming that he has been rapping about the same things repeatedly. They speculated that he would do the same on Iceman.&quot;Same old, spending money on strippers and singing about his friends not loving him no more,&quot; an internet user stated.&quot;Damn drizzy not the whole comment section already knowing what you finna talk about😭😭😭😭😭,&quot; another internet user said.On the other hand, Drizzy's fans posted encouraging comments ahead of the rapper dropping his next album.&quot;Drake cooking up. These other artists are doing surprise album drops and rushing their release, because they don’t want to drop anywhere close to when Drake does. Once Drake started his album rollout it sped up everyone else timeline in the music industry,&quot; a netizen tweeted.&quot;ICEMAN already sounds like a vibe! Wonder if @DavidSmithX1 will react to this—he always has the best takes on Drake’s drops,&quot; another netizen expressed.When did Drake first hint at Iceman? Decoding details about the rapper's hints concerning his upcoming album View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Drake announced he's working on a new album called Iceman during his recent concert in Birmingham, the rapper has been teasing the album directly and indirectly via his social media and livestream.One of the first instances that caught fans' attention was a carousel of pictures that Drizzy posted on Instagram on May 24, 2025. The carousel featured some of the rapper's watches and jewellery, as well as NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin's No. 44 jersey, among other cryptic photos.At the time, netizens and media outlets began speculating that the Passionfruit rapper was teasing an album, given that he captioned the carousel &quot;I C E M A N.&quot; According to XXL Magazine, bedazzled accessories could be a reference to iced-out jewelry and there was another hint that George Gervin was nicknamed &quot;the Iceman&quot; in his prime.Additionally, Drizzy dropped a single called What Did I Miss? via a livestream on July 4, 2025. While the rapper reportedly took indirect shots at those who didn't stand by him during his feud with Kendrick Lamar, it was interesting to note that the livestream on which the single was released was titled &quot;Iceman Episode 1.&quot;Moreover, back in April 2025, the Canadian artist appeared on a livestream with Adin Ross where he sported a hoodie reading &quot;ICEMAN KIMI&quot; as a nod to F1 icon Kimi Räikkönen and seemingly a subtle nod to his upcoming album.Drake headlined the Wireless Festival in London from July 11 to July 13, 2025. He will be performing across the U.K. with PARTYNEXTDOOR, given the two are on $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour, scheduled from July 20 to August 4, 2025.