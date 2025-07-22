“This beef getting childish”- Netizens react as Drake says he agrees with the crowd’s "F*ck Kendrick" chants at his Birmingham concert

During his show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Monday, July 21, Drake heard the crowd chanting “F*ck Kendrick”.He responded with:“I can’t say that I don’t agree…”This isn't the first time this has happened with the crowd doing the same chant during the Canadian rapper's performance at the Wireless Festival this month.Fans online have reacted to the latest incident of the chants on Monday, as one X user wrote:&quot;need to grow up , this beef getting childish&quot;&quot;When your little small arena tour is flopping so you have to clout-chase the STADIUM tour goat for attention… embarrassing behavior,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Imagine going to see your favorite artist and chanting another artist name,&quot; another commented.Some users also took a dig at Kendrick, as one wrote:&quot;It’s time for Kendrick to squabble up. How he letting drake constantly own him.&quot;&quot;The 2025 Kendrick Lamar hate train is beautiful to witness,&quot; another commented.&quot;He owns Kendrick lmao,&quot; another wrote.Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been in a well-known feud since 2024, trading diss tracks and taking shots at each other on social media and in interviews. Fans have also taken sides in the rivalry.Also Read: “Not a single person jumping or hyping”- Netizens react as Drake performs new track 'WHAT DID I MISS?' on night one of his European tourDJ Akademiks shares thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beefTill Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event (Image Source: Getty)Popular streamer DJ Akademiks recently shared his thoughts on the long-standing feud between the two rappers. He urged them to take accountability for dividing the hip-hop world, and also for the fact that this battle made them millions.He posted on X on July 17, 2025:&quot;Point is eventually Kendrick and drake both gonna have to take accountability for how this battle divided hip hop how personal it got how many other unintended ppl got hurt or character assassinated. Until u two grown men do that .. both of yall stfu. Yall made MILLIONS.&quot;Also Read: “Bro back to making H&amp;M music”—Netizens react as Drake previews snippet from new songDJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston George Allen, has been a big supporter of Drizzy over the years. However, in a recent live stream, he shared that the One Dance singer accused him of being scared of Kendrick's team. In a clip shared by @onlydubsX on X on July 18, Allen said:&quot;I was like, 'Yo, I pulled up. Are you gonna pull up?' I swear I told him that. I promise you, I put it on everything. So like, I don't wanna hear none of y'all n****s talk sh*t. I'm the most b*tch made n***a in the game, and I'm pulling up. I'm seeing people.&quot;Allen also revealed that he had the tickets to attend Kendrick Lamar's concert in Drake's hometown, Toronto, in June this year. However, he said that his ex allegedly tore his passport. He also said that he urged Drizzy to respond as K-Dot performed in his hometown.Also Read: “Still not selling more records than drake”— Netizens divided as The Weeknd is named most popular Canadian artist worldwide according to Luminate