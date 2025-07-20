  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Bro back to making H&M music”—Netizens react as Drake previews snippet from new song

“Bro back to making H&M music”—Netizens react as Drake previews snippet from new song

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 06:22 GMT
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow - Source: Getty
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow (Image via Getty)

Drake recently previewed a snippet from a new song on Saturday, July 19, 2025, as reported by the NFR Podcast. This came two days before the release of his song, On the Radar Freestyle, in collaboration with Central Cee.

Ad

Drizzy's label, Frozen Moments LLC, shared a snippet on their Instagram story on Saturday. It appeared to be highly zoomed into a software as the rapper's voice ran for around eight seconds. The caption of the story read:

"Think y'all can knock the boy off right now??"

Notably, the Canadian rapper had said this line during one of his headlining performances at the Wireless Festival in London earlier this month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also Read: “This is so embarrassing” — Netizens react as Drake disses K-Dot at Wireless Festival, drinks to the crowd chanting “F*ck Kendrick”

Fans online reacted to this new snippet, as one X user wrote:

"Bro back to making H&M music"
Ad
"Sounds like some a*s. If this mf drops more mid I'm gonna scream, bro," another commented.
"If i ask why he keeps doing salsa bachatas hookah songs or generic 2k songs instead of simply hard rapping over TML SFG NWTS etc type 40 and Boi 1da beats am I a “Drake hater” lmao," another wrote.
Ad

Some fans referenced the release of numerous songs and albums in recent months.

"So much music right now, we eating good as HipHop fans. F*ck being biased I’m listening to everything," a netizen wrote.
"Drop it alreadyyyyy between clipse shi and now Tyler the poopy diaper dropping I cant take alll this mid!!!" another commented.
Ad
"Sounds like a summertime vibe," another wrote.

Also Read: “New accent unlocked”— Netizens react as Drake previews new collaboration with Central Cee at Wireless Festival

Drake confirms a new song with Central Cee releasing next week

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three (Image Source: Getty)
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three (Image Source: Getty)

Drake headlined all three days of the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London from July 11 to 13, 2025. On July 12, he brought out numerous rappers on stage like Sexyy Red, Central Cee, and Skepta, among others.

Ad

On July 13, he announced a new song collaboration with Central Cee, whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su. The Canadian rapper was seen vibing to the song onstage while Cee was present in the audience. The song named On the Radar Freestyle is set to be released on Monday, July 21.

Notably, Central Cee had already hinted at a collaboration with Drizzy ahead of his debut studio album, Can't Rush Greatness. The album was released in January 2025, and many expected the God's Plan singer to feature in it, but he didn't. At the time, Central Cee appeared on Dutch radio station FunX FM and told presenter Fernando Halman:

Ad
“I don't like that... It seems, like, predictable, innit? I think everybody was thinking it’s gonna be a Drake record on there. So, I like the fact it wasn’t.”
Ad

He also asserted that the song was largely ready, but he didn't want to include it in his album. Can't Rush Greatness featured the likes of Skepta, 21 Savage, and Dave.

Also Read: “This is why we say he’s Not Like Us”—Netizens react as Drake claims “nobody can out-rap London” in viral UK vs US rappers debate

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications