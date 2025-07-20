“Bro back to making H&M music”—Netizens react as Drake previews snippet from new song

Drake recently previewed a snippet from a new song on Saturday, July 19, 2025, as reported by the NFR Podcast. This came two days before the release of his song, On the Radar Freestyle, in collaboration with Central Cee.Drizzy's label, Frozen Moments LLC, shared a snippet on their Instagram story on Saturday. It appeared to be highly zoomed into a software as the rapper's voice ran for around eight seconds. The caption of the story read:&quot;Think y'all can knock the boy off right now??&quot;Notably, the Canadian rapper had said this line during one of his headlining performances at the Wireless Festival in London earlier this month.Also Read: “This is so embarrassing” — Netizens react as Drake disses K-Dot at Wireless Festival, drinks to the crowd chanting “F*ck Kendrick”Fans online reacted to this new snippet, as one X user wrote:&quot;Bro back to making H&amp;M music&quot;&quot;Sounds like some a*s. If this mf drops more mid I'm gonna scream, bro,&quot; another commented.&quot;If i ask why he keeps doing salsa bachatas hookah songs or generic 2k songs instead of simply hard rapping over TML SFG NWTS etc type 40 and Boi 1da beats am I a “Drake hater” lmao,&quot; another wrote.Some fans referenced the release of numerous songs and albums in recent months.&quot;So much music right now, we eating good as HipHop fans. F*ck being biased I’m listening to everything,&quot; a netizen wrote.&quot;Drop it alreadyyyyy between clipse shi and now Tyler the poopy diaper dropping I cant take alll this mid!!!&quot; another commented.&quot;Sounds like a summertime vibe,&quot; another wrote.Also Read: “New accent unlocked”— Netizens react as Drake previews new collaboration with Central Cee at Wireless FestivalDrake confirms a new song with Central Cee releasing next weekWireless Festival 2025 - Day Three (Image Source: Getty)Drake headlined all three days of the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London from July 11 to 13, 2025. On July 12, he brought out numerous rappers on stage like Sexyy Red, Central Cee, and Skepta, among others.On July 13, he announced a new song collaboration with Central Cee, whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su. The Canadian rapper was seen vibing to the song onstage while Cee was present in the audience. The song named On the Radar Freestyle is set to be released on Monday, July 21.Notably, Central Cee had already hinted at a collaboration with Drizzy ahead of his debut studio album, Can't Rush Greatness. The album was released in January 2025, and many expected the God's Plan singer to feature in it, but he didn't. At the time, Central Cee appeared on Dutch radio station FunX FM and told presenter Fernando Halman:“I don't like that... It seems, like, predictable, innit? I think everybody was thinking it’s gonna be a Drake record on there. So, I like the fact it wasn’t.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also asserted that the song was largely ready, but he didn't want to include it in his album. Can't Rush Greatness featured the likes of Skepta, 21 Savage, and Dave.Also Read: “This is why we say he’s Not Like Us”—Netizens react as Drake claims “nobody can out-rap London” in viral UK vs US rappers debate