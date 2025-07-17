“Clipse no where to be seen” — Internet reacts to Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” beating Travis Scott to the top spot on Apple Music

On Thursday, July 17, Drake's latest release, What Did I Miss?, returned to the top of the US Apple Music, as the #1 highest-charting rap song on the digital streaming platform. In doing so, the rapper dethroned Travis Scott's KICK OUT (from his new album, JackBoys2).

Ad

This is the second time What Did I Miss? has peaked on the chart since its release earlier this month, on July 5.

Before this, the track first crossed the milestone on July 6.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After @HipHopAllDayy shared the news about Drizzy's return atop US Apple Music on X, their tweet went viral. Receiving more than 261K views and 7.9K likes in less than a day, it has since captured the netizens' attenion.

One of them wrote in the comments section:

☔️ @h8wyd LINK Clipse no where to be seen btw 😂

Ad

Some netizens compared the success of Drake's latest track to that of the new Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out, which dropped last week. They specifically mentioned Whips & Chains - a track in which Kendrick Lamar seemingly dissed Drizzy.

"Where's chips and stains?" - questioned an X user.

"Meanwhile “Whips & shit stains” flopped, as predicted." - wrote another.

"But kbots told me that Drake is over" - added a third one.

Ad

"Too easy for the boy" - posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others seemed unimpressed by the achievement, with one even speculating if it was the job of bot accounts on the platform.

"All that jus for him to stay up there, it's like snitching on a kingpin only for him to be released days after. I understand y they mad, can't break what u didn't build 4sho" - replied a fifth one.

Ad

"#1 on US Apple Music but not on global Spotify or billboard screams. It proves you can bot your way on US Apple Music but not on global Apple Music or Spotify" - commented a seventh netizen.

In addition to returning to the top of the US Apple Music chart, Drizzy's What Did I Miss? also peaked atop Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart on Wednesday, July 15, making him the artist with the most number 1 entries on it (yet again).

Ad

Drake now holds the record of 31 chart-topping tracks, the media outlet reports.

Drake's performance at the Wireless Festival over the weekend was praised for its featured guests

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to the success of Drake's What Did I Miss?, the rapper has also been making headlines for his performance at the Wireless Festival over the weekend.

Drizzy, who became the first artist with a triple-headlining act at the London fest's 20th anniversary this year, delivered a 90-minute-long set on Finsbury Park's stage on Saturday (July 12), bringing out more than 10 artists, including:

Yeat

Fake Mink

K-Trap

J Hus

Skepta

Dave

Central Cee

PartyNextDoor

Latto

Sexyy Red

21 Savage

Vanessa Carlton

Following his Wireless sets, Drake will travel to Birmingham - the second destination of his European tour - where he is set to perform with PND, on Sunday, July 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More