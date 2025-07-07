"Who’s seriously listening to that mid" — Internet reacts to Drake's 'What Did I Miss?' ranking #1 song on both Spotify & Apple Music in the US

On Saturday, July 5, Drake dropped a surprise single, titled What Did I Miss, on YouTube, which has since received more than 1.8 million views and 105K likes on the video streaming platform.

The song, which opens with the following verse, appears to be directed at Drizzy's former friends who seemingly betrayed him by siding with Kendrick Lamar amidst their 2024 feud:

"I don't give a f**k if you love me, I don't give a f**k if you like me / Askin' me, 'How did it feel?' Can't say it didn't surprise me / Last time I looked to my right, you ni**as was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p***y who try me?"

A day after its release, Drake's What Did I Miss peaked as the number one track on both Spotify and Apple Music. NFR Podcast shared the news on X on Sunday (July 6) in a tweet, which has since gone viral.

With over 790K views and 18K likes (at the time of writing this article), the tweet has caught the attention of social media users. One of them commented:

P 𐕣 @YBPlugs LINK who's seriously listening to that mid

Some netizens criticized Drizzy's new song, writing that it would be forgotten by listeners in a few weeks, just like his last album with PartyNextDoor.

"Ni**as will forget this like they did w that PND album in a few weeks!" - commented an X user.

"I thought Kendrick ended his career?" - questioned another.

"Someone who clicked play will be in the comments hating soon. LFG @Drake" - wrote a third netizen.

"Trash a** song PRAY4DAGANG clears." - posted the first one.

Meanwhile, others supported the God's Plan rapper, claiming that Drizzy was back on top with his latest song.

"Drake back on top, and he's still more handsome, get more money and get more h*es than Kendrick Lamar. My goat." - replied a fifth user.

"Wow the biggest artist getting plays crazy concept" - remarked a sixth one.

"Nobody dropping a better Hip Hop song than this. The summer covered" - commented a seventh user.

What Did I Miss is expected to be included in Drizzy's upcoming solo project, which is rumored to be titled Iceman.

Drake previewed his new song on an Iceman Episode 1 livestream on Friday

Before Drake dropped his new song, the rapper previewed it in a livestream titled Iceman Episode 1 on Friday, July 4. In the livestream (that was later shared on his YouTube channel as a nearly 1-hour-long video), What Did I Miss played on a TV screen as Drizzy worked in an ice factory.

As the stream closed up on the TV, Drake was standing outside a bungalow in the video playing on it, surrounded by multiple guns arranged neatly in its front yard. The In My Feelings rapper, who was dressed in an all-black outfit, appeared to be grooving to the song.

Towards the end of the livestream, Drizzy was seen driving an Iceman truck on the streets at nighttime.

