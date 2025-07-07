"All time low it’s not even funny”— Internet reacts as Drake seemingly disses Rick Ross, referencing the time he got punched on ‘What Did I Miss?’

Canadian rapper and singer Drake stirred up the internet after reportedly taking a jab at fellow rapper Rick Ross, referencing the time he got punched in his newly released single, What Did I Miss? The song dropped during a live stream on July 4, 2025, and is a part of Drizzy's upcoming album Iceman.

On July 1, 2024, Rick Ross was punched in the face after playing Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at the Ignite Music Festival. The incident escalated into a physical brawl involving Ross’s crew, and videos of the confrontation quickly went viral. Many fans claimed that the group confronting Ross were fans of the Canadian rapper.

On July 5, 2025, X user @nojumper posted about Drake’s new track What Did I Miss? and reported how the rapper in one of the verses mocked Rick Ross’s public humiliation for getting punched in the face.

Drake mocks Rick Ross in new song (Image via X/ @nojumper)

The aforementioned post garnered a lot of attention from netizens who soon flooded the comment section with their reactions. Some netizens criticized the rapper for using an assault incident as fodder for entertainment. One of them even added that the rap verse was the rapper's "all-time low" and the diss itself wasn’t "even funny."

"Drake dissing n**gas for getting punched…bro has came to a all time low it’s not even funny," the user wrote.

X user criticizes Drake (Image via X/ @kadenonnet)

"Drake writing diss tracks in his diary while Ross is out here living his best unbothered life lol. imagine getting punched and waiting this long to write about it," another user commented.

"That sh*t is the weakest “rap” bar I heard fr.. sound like kids bop fr," an X user remarked.

"All this dissing while suing a n**ga for dissing is nuts," another netizen observed.

A portion of the rapper's fan base came to the rapper's defense and supported his new diss track, viewing it as him standing up for himself in his ongoing feud with Lamar.

"I like that he is stepping to," one netizen noted.

"Talk bout it Drake F**K EM," another X user remarked.

"Song too hard especially the switch up," another X under commented.

Drake calls out former allies who didn’t stand by him in the aftermath of his feud with Kendrick Lamar in his new track

Drake: Image via Getty Images

As per multiple reports, Drake reflected on the fallout from his feud with Kendrick Lamar in his latest single, What Did I Miss?. The 38-year-old rapper further used the track to address his disappointment in friends and collaborators who, he implied, failed to support him during the feud.

In the opening verse of What Did I Miss?, the OVO Sound founder reportedly delivered pointed lyrics aimed at these ex-allies.

"I don't give a f**k if you love me, I don't give a f**k if you like me… Askin' me, 'How did it feel?' Can't say it didn't surprise me / Last time I looked to my right, you n**gas was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p**sies, who try me?" Drake rapped.

As the track progressed, Drake doubled down on his stance, professing "love" for his allies and "brothers" and "death" to a "traitor".

While Drizzy didn’t name anyone directly, he allegedly referenced Lamar’s The Pop Out concert in June 2024 in Los Angeles. The concert was significant because the Compton-based rapper performed his song Not Like Us five times in a row at this event.

Drake’s former close associates, like NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James, attended the concert. Some of Drizzy's previous collaborators, like Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross, also made appearances at The Pop Out concert.

In one verse of the track, the rapper addressed what he saw as a betrayal by those in his circle who, he claimed, "switched on the guys" and chose to "support a hater" by showing up at Lamar’s concert.

"You switched on the guys and supported a hater / Let’s go / What’s a get back for n**gas... I’m back in your city tonight, walkin’ around with my head high / I saw bro at The Pop Out with them but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines','' Drizzy rapped.

The track also featured a stylized visual in which the Canadian rapper posed near a swimming pool surrounded by what appeared to be dozens of weapons. The clip then shifted to him dancing inside a massive warehouse full of ice, a possible nod to the Iceman theme in his upcoming album.

The Hotline Bling rapper's latest track arrived more than a year after his feud began with Kendrick Lamar. The feud, which escalated in the spring of 2024, saw both rappers release a flurry of diss tracks. Lamar’s Not Like Us stood out as the defining moment of the feud as it broke streaming records and earned five Grammy Awards.

Before releasing his latest single, Drizzy dropped a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor titled $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U in February 2025. Now, the two are set to hit the road together for The Some Special Shows 4 U tour, which kicks off on July 11, 2025, in London.

