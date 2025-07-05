“He felt the goats aura coming” — Internet reacts to Drake’s new single “What Did I Miss” dissing Kendrick Lamar

Drake has released his new single What Did I Miss from his upcoming album, Iceman, featuring some bars aimed at fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, continuing their long-running feud.

Ad

A few hours before officially dropping his new single on July 5, the One Dance rapper debuted it in a bizarre livestream on his YouTube channel titled Iceman: Episode 1. In the livestream, Drake is seen driving around Toronto, greeting fans, and talking about his new album.

Fans were quick to pick up Drake's jab at Kendrick. Reacting to the release, one fan commented,

"No wonder Kendrick fled the continent, he felt the goats aura coming."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans celebrated the release of authentic, high-quality music with the rapper's new single.

"Real music is back, I was tired of people pretending like that pusha pee poo angry tantrum raps was any good," another fan reacted.

"They tried to make us dance to pee pee bars REAL MUSIC IS BACK," another fan commented.

"Finally GOOD MUSIC & SOMETHING TO BUMP IN THE HEAT," another fan stated.

Ad

"The king of rap is back," another fan remarked.

The Toronto-based rapper's fans flooded his official YouTube channel with comments calling his upcoming album the "album of the year."

Fans react to What Did I Miss (All Images via Youtube/@Drake )

Also read: Drake and Kendrick diss tracks in order: Chronology and complete list

Ad

Drake disses Kendrick Lamar in What Did I Miss

What Did I Miss explores the fallout the Family Matters rapper faced after his beef with Kendrick Lamar, per Variety. The lyrics feature him calling out people who were once close to him but are now connected to his enemies.

"Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around pussies who try me?" the lyrics read.

Ad

He continues warning those who seemingly switched sides,

"You n****s just better not ask for no favors, let's go, let's go, let's go. It's love for my brothers and death to a traitor, let's go."

Ad

The 38-year-old also called out Lamar by referencing his homecoming show "The Pop Out," which took place in Los Angeles on Juneteenth in 2024, a month before their feud began.

"I'm back in your city tonight, walkin' around with my head high / I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been dick riding gang since ‘Headlines,'" one verse from the track says.

Ad

The God's Plan rapper hosted a bizarre livestream to debut his new single on July 5, which was set in a warehouse covered in Iceman branding. For the first 20 minutes, the livestream showed various angles of the warehouse, keeping viewers on edge.

The rapper is seen measuring ice blocks and walking through a warehouse before sitting down to watch old footage of himself as a young artist. Suddenly, an "exclusive announcement" appears, leading to the premiere of What Did I Miss. In the video, Drake raps in a warehouse surrounded by guns. After it ends, he leaves, rides around Toronto in a van, listens to music, and greets fans.

Ad

Drake has teased the name of his upcoming album, Iceman, in his Instagram post captions prior to the release of What Did I Miss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More